US President Donald Trump drew attention after making a remark about rapper Nicki Minaj's appearance during a political rally in Michigan, as the musician reaffirmed her support for his administration and Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump made the comment on Sunday, 25 October, at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center in Port Huron, where he appeared to support Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James.

'By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before: Nicki Minaj! That's hard to miss!' Trump said, prompting attention to the exchange during the rally.

The remark came as Minaj stood alongside Trump and expressed continued support for the president, drawing further attention to her increasingly public involvement in US politics.

Nicki Minaj Reaffirms Support for Trump

Minaj used her appearance to voice support for Trump and the Republican candidates seeking office in Michigan. She praised the president and described standing with him as an honour.

'It is an honor to stand with you,' she told Trump, according to Rolling Stone. She also reiterated her backing for the president should he seek another term.

'If you run again, I will support you again,' Minaj said.

The rapper's remarks underscored her continued political alignment with Trump as Republicans campaign ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. Her endorsement was not limited to the president: she also voiced support for Rogers and James, the two Michigan Republicans Trump was backing at the event. The rally also placed Minaj beside candidates seeking statewide and federal office.

Minaj also spoke about issues involving transgender-related policies concerning children. Those comments reflected her stated political views and were part of her appearance at the rally.

Trump's Remark Draws Attention

Trump's comment about Minaj came during a speech that also included remarks about Ohio Republican Jon Husted's physique. The president then directed the audience's attention to the rapper.

Trump subsequently said he hoped Minaj had not been offended by the remark, adding that he and his supporters loved her and that she had been with them for a long time.

The exchange attracted coverage from multiple news outlets, with attention focused on the president's wording and Minaj's presence at the event. However, verified figures establishing the remark's social-media reach have not been provided, so its online impact cannot be quantified. The available reporting supports describing the episode as widely covered, but not assigning it a specific audience size or engagement level.

White House Official Jokes About Minaj's Future Role

The episode also prompted a social-media joke from White House communications director Steven Cheung. He shared a mock interview clip featuring Minaj aboard Air Force One and suggested she could become the next White House press secretary.

The suggestion was a joke rather than an announcement of an appointment.

Minaj has continued to express support for Trump publicly, while her appearance at the Michigan rally placed her alongside Republican candidates during a closely watched election campaign.

The combination of Trump's personal remark, Minaj's renewed political endorsement and the White House official's social-media response brought additional attention to the rally.