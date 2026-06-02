Melania Trump is facing renewed scrutiny after an Epstein allegation tied to how she met Donald Trump resurfaced this week following the circulation of a recorded message attributed to a former associate in the United States. The claim, which directly challenges the long-standing account of the couple's first meeting, has quickly gained traction online but remains contested by those involved.

A resurfaced recording is drawing fresh attention to how Melania Trump and Donald Trump first met. Former model Amanda Ungaro has alleged that Jeffrey Epstein — not Paolo Zampolli — introduced the future first lady to the president in 1998: https://t.co/YEqaoff5M2 pic.twitter.com/qAevfTRkh5 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 2, 2026

Donald and Melania have consistently said they met at a New York City event in 1998, an account backed publicly for years by modelling agent Paolo Zampolli, who has maintained he introduced them. That version of events has largely gone unchallenged in official narratives, even as peripheral speculation about their early social circles has periodically re-emerged.

Melania Shock Claim Reignites Epstein Allegation Debate

The latest controversy centres on Amanda Ungaro, a former Brazilian model who previously dated Zampolli. In a recorded message that has circulated online, she disputes his account and alleges that Jeffrey Epstein, not Zampolli, was responsible for introducing Melania to Donald Trump.

'Let's tell the public you never was the one introducing Melania to Trump. It was Jeffrey Epstein, as she was escort of Jeffrey Epstein. That's how she met Donald Trump,' Ungaro said in the recording.

Amanda Ungaro is claiming that Melania was an Escort for Epstein and that is how she met Trump. Video from @anthon7yandrews https://t.co/VwVk8E1ybr pic.twitter.com/jUrokbikkN — Knoxie (@KnoxieLuv) June 1, 2026

She further claimed that this version of events was not new to her, adding that during their relationship Zampolli had allegedly told her the same account. 'And I know, because I was with you 20 years and you always told me it was not you — it was Jeffrey Epstein,' she said.

The recording itself has not been independently verified beyond its circulation, and no supporting documentation or corroborating testimony has been presented publicly. That uncertainty has not slowed its spread, particularly given the enduring public interest in Epstein's network and associations.

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Zampolli has rejected the allegation outright. Speaking to The Daily Beast, he described the claim as 'a disgrace' and defended Melania Trump. He also questioned Ungaro's credibility, saying he was concerned about her wellbeing and suggesting she required professional help.

The dispute between the two is not limited to competing narratives. Zampolli and Ungaro have been involved in legal conflict, including a 2025 case in which he sought her deportation to Brazil while she was detained in Miami on fraud charges linked to a custody dispute involving their child. That context complicates the reliability of the claims and raises questions about motive, though it does not in itself disprove the allegation.

How She Met Donald Remains Disputed Narrative

Melania has previously addressed speculation about any connection to Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, offering a firm denial. In an April interview with MS NOW, she stated she had never been friends with Epstein and had only encountered him in overlapping social settings.

'I've never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,' she said. 'At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.'

She also dismissed suggestions that an email exchange with Maxwell indicated a deeper relationship, describing it as routine communication and rejecting broader online claims as fabricated.

That denial sits in direct contradiction to Ungaro's account, leaving two sharply opposing versions of how Melania first entered Donald Trump's orbit. No new documentary evidence has emerged to resolve that gap, and the claim remains an allegation rather than an established fact.

What has changed is the intensity of attention. Ungaro recently posted online threatening to 'tear down the whole system' and 'expose' private details, a move that appears to have amplified interest in the recording and pushed the claims back into public discussion.

The renewed focus highlights how unresolved questions tied to Epstein continue to resurface, often driven by fragmentary accounts rather than verifiable records. In this case, the core issue is narrow but significant, centring on a single moment in 1998 that has been described in conflicting ways.

Whether further evidence emerges remains unclear. For now, the established account from Melania Trump and Paolo Zampolli stands in direct tension with an unverified allegation that has found a receptive audience online, fuelled as much by curiosity as by the absence of definitive proof.