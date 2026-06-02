A 30-year-old journalist, Jack Hobbs, who decided to take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), the same cognitive test repeatedly cited by US President Donald Trump, found himself posting a surprisingly low score during an on-camera attempt this week. The assessment, completed on Tuesday and later detailed in an exclusive first-person account, produced results that challenged the writer's confidence and reignited discussion around the test Trump has publicly claimed to have 'aced.'

Trump has frequently pointed to his performance on cognitive assessments as evidence of his mental fitness. Since returning to the White House in January 2025, he has said he has taken three cognitive exams, though those assessments were conducted privately and their full results have not been released publicly. Questions surrounding the president's mental acuity have intensified in recent weeks following criticism of several public statements, including the repeated publication of a lengthy post concerning Iran.

MoCA Test Produced a Different Result

The journalist approached the online assessment with considerable confidence. The MoCA, which is freely available online and typically takes around 10 minutes to complete, initially appeared straightforward.

The first stage involved a questionnaire examining lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise and social engagement. According to the writer, that section yielded a score of 90 out of 100, a result the platform described as indicative of strong cognitive health.

The second stage proved far more difficult. Participants were required to memorise sequences involving images of animals and later reconstruct those sequences after completing separate visual tasks. The exercises involved arranging differently sized elephants, zebras and peacocks according to specific patterns before recalling earlier combinations from memory.

Under the pressure of a ticking clock and with a camera recording every move, the writer's performance deteriorated rapidly. The final result came back at just 36 out of 100.

The score prompted a degree of self-deprecating reflection. The journalist noted a long-standing struggle with formal testing and disclosed having dyslexia, a condition that required educational accommodations during school years. He also pointed to the strict two-minute time limits imposed during each section of the assessment.

Perhaps most strikingly, the story did not end there. After the article was initially prepared, the writer retook the assessment without being filmed and achieved a score of 90, suggesting that performance anxiety may have played a significant role in the earlier result.

Even with the low initial score, the assessment indicated that the result still fell within an expected range. The platform nevertheless recommended continued monitoring through monthly retesting. The guidance accompanying the results stated, 'We recommend that you continue monitoring your performance by repeating this test once a month.'

It also advised users concerned about their results to consult a healthcare professional. 'If this result does not reflect your perception about your performance and/or if you are concerned about it, you should consult your health care professional,'

Central to Questions About Trump

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is a 30-point screening tool used by healthcare professionals to identify mild cognitive impairment and early signs associated with dementia. Developed by Dr. Ziad Nasreddine in 1992 and formally completed in 2005, the test evaluates multiple cognitive domains, including memory, attention, language and executive function.

According to information published by the organisation behind the assessment, the MoCA has been referenced in more than 26,000 articles and its effectiveness has been examined in approximately 7,000 studies. The test is now used globally in more than 100 languages and dialects.

That medical background helps explain why Trump's repeated references to cognitive testing continue to attract attention. Yet there remains an important distinction between a screening tool and a comprehensive neurological evaluation. Public discussion frequently blurs that line.

President Trump pushed back on criticism of his handling of the Iran war and expressed fresh optimism that a deal to deescalate the conflict could still be imminent.



"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us," he wrote… pic.twitter.com/mQZs0iMNrs — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2026

Trump's latest comments about his cognitive health come against a backdrop of growing scrutiny over his public communications. Critics recently highlighted a lengthy social media statement about Iran that appeared twice within the span of a week. In the post, Trump discussed a hypothetical Iranian surrender while simultaneously attacking major news organisations and Democratic opponents.

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The White House has not indicated any concerns regarding the president's health, and no official medical findings contradicting Trump's own claims have been presented publicly. As matters stand, the details of the cognitive tests Trump says he has passed remain largely private.

That leaves an unusual contrast. A journalist who sat a publicly available version of the assessment discovered how quickly confidence can evaporate under pressure. The president, meanwhile, continues to point to his own unseen results as evidence that there is nothing to worry about.