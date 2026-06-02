A newly surfaced recording has raised questions over how Melania first met Donald Trump, with allegations suggesting Jeffrey Epstein — not model agent Paolo Zampolli — made the introduction. The claim, which has not been verified, was reportedly made by former Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro in a recording shared on a now-deleted social media post.

According to The Daily Beast, the claims directly challenge long-standing accounts of how then future US first lady Melania Trump met Donald Trump at a party in 1998. For decades, that version of events has centred on Zampolli, a modelling agent who has publicly described himself as the matchmaker at the event.

Read more Melania Trump Named in Now-Deleted Amanda Ungaro Recording: FLOTUS Met Donald Through Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Model Alleges Melania Trump Named in Now-Deleted Amanda Ungaro Recording: FLOTUS Met Donald Through Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Model Alleges

The latest allegations, however, suggest a very different chain of introductions tied to Epstein.

Recording Claims Reopen

The claims come from a recorded audio message said to be from Amanda Ungaro, a former associate of Melania who is also involved in a separate legal dispute with Paolo Zampolli. In the recording, she alleges that Jeffrey Epstein and not Zampolli introduced Melania to Trump during New York's modelling and nightlife scene.

'Let's tell the public you never was the one introducing Melania to Trump. It was Jeffrey Epstein, as she was escort of Jeffrey Epstein. That's how she met Donald Trump,' Ungaro is heard saying in the recording.

She also claims that Zampolli himself had previously told her this version of events during their relationship, but none of these claims have been independently verified. The audio was later posted on social media and then deleted, which has added confusion about where it came from and why it was shared.

The White House and Melania Trump's office have not responded to the allegations. Zampolli has strongly denied them, calling the claims a 'disgrace,' and continues to insist that he was the one who introduced the couple at a party in 1998.

Enough with the vicious lies, conspiracies and disparaging attacks @AmandaUngaroA against our marvelous First Lady

The truth is in the records. FL Melania Trump is the most elegant, graceful, intelligent, and perfect First Lady America has ever had. A true icon of strength,… pic.twitter.com/OozycoBikX — Paolo Zampolli (@AMBZAMPOLLI) June 1, 2026

Zampolli says Ungaro's claims about Melania and Epstein are false, calling them 'vicious lies' and 'conspiracies.' He also insists that official records show a different version of events and strongly praises Melania, framing her in very positive terms to reinforce his point. He then adds that his legal team is watching the situation and suggests that Ungaro's posts may be 'AI-manipulated.'

Melania Met Donald Trump Through Zampolli

Zampolli, now a US special envoy for global partnerships and a member of the Kennedy Centre Board of Trustees, has consistently maintained that he introduced the couple at a New York gathering and has even offered to testify publicly to support his account.

'I said: Melania meet Donald, Donald meet Melania,' he told the Daily Beast in an earlier interview, describing a brief introduction at a crowded event before moving on to other guests.

Melania has previously addressed the question directly, rejecting claims of Epstein's involvement and stating she met Donald Trump at a party in 1998. She also reiterated that she had no connection to Epstein at the time of their first encounter and insisted her meeting with Trump was documented in her own account.

For now, none of the allegations made in the recording has been confirmed by an official investigation. The White House has not expanded on its earlier position, while Zampolli has indicated legal action may follow against those repeating the claims.