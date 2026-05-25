Melania Trump vowed on Friday to keep fighting what she calls 'malicious and defamatory falsehoods' about her, after a federal judge in New York dismissed journalist Michael Wolff's lawsuit over his claims linking the first lady to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and renewed her attack on what she has branded 'mean-spirited' critics.

The clash between Melania and Wolff began last year, when her lawyer, Alejandro Brito, sent a legal warning over comments the author made about her alleged ties to Epstein. Wolff, long a fierce critic of Donald Trump, said he was facing the threat of a $1 billion defamation claim if he did not retract those remarks, and chose instead to sue first in a bid to have a court shield him.

In October, Wolff filed that pre‑emptive lawsuit, arguing that Melania and her legal team were using the spectre of massive damages to chill his speech and intimidate other critics. He framed the dispute as part of a broader pattern, accusing the Trumps of deploying legal threats 'to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally, and to extract unjustified payments and North Korean style confessions and apologies.'

Judge Rebukes Tactics

This week, US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, sitting in Manhattan, threw out Wolff's case and made clear she did not accept his attempt to get ahead of a defamation claim that had not yet been filed.

Appointed to the bench during Donald Trump's presidency, Vyskocil described Wolff's legal approach as 'contorted' and 'not how the federal courts work.' She dismissed the action as an 'abusively presented spat' and criticised both sides for an 'inappropriate level of tactical gamesmanship.' signalling frustration at how the dispute had been dragged into her courtroom.

The ruling did not decide whether Melania was defamed. Instead, it closed off Wolff's effort to pre‑emptively insulate himself, leaving her free to bring a standard defamation suit against him if she chooses.

Within hours, Melania Trump's office moved to present the decision as a broader victory. In a statement posted on her X account, she said, 'First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to, and fighting against, those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct.'

It was a pointed response, portraying her critics as grifters chasing headlines and cash, and casting herself as a willing combatant rather than a reluctant participant in yet another Trump‑linked legal drama.

Epstein Allegations and 'Mean‑Spirited' Critics

At the core of the row are Wolff's comments about Melania Trump and Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges. Any suggestion of a personal link is incendiary, and Melania has publicly rejected it in the strongest terms.

'The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,' she said at a press conference in April. She did not stop there, attacking not just the allegations but the people repeating them. 'The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.'

“The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.” #MelaniaTrump pic.twitter.com/XT9eCjcnoq — STUNNING MELANIA (@StunningMelani) May 23, 2026

Those comments offer a rare glimpse of how sharply she is prepared to answer back. Former first ladies often frame criticism as part of public life, Melania instead portrays some of it as a calculated, almost predatory attempt to profit from her name.

Her lawyer's earlier letter to Wolff alleged that his remarks had caused 'overwhelming reputational and financial harm' and warned that refusing to retract would leave her with 'no alternative' but to sue. Wolff chose to go on the offensive, asking the court to rule that his statements were protected opinion. He specifically defended his characterisation of the Trump marriage as a 'sham marriage, trophy marriage,' calling it 'fair and justified.'

Judge Vyskocil's decision means none of those underlying claims has yet been tested at trial. There is, for now, no public defamation suit from Melania on the docket and no evidentiary record that would settle what, if any, factual basis exists for Wolff's comments about Epstein.

What remains instead is a legal and rhetorical standoff. Melania Trump signals she is ready to escalate against what she brands 'malicious' attacks. Wolff maintains that he is being targeted for speaking his mind about a powerful political family. The judge, meanwhile, has made plain her impatience with attempts to turn the federal courts into a stage for that wider feud.

Until Melania files her promised defamation claim, or decides against doing so, the dispute will remain in limbo, marked by sharp statements, combative press conferences and threat-laden letters, but without a full airing of evidence from either side. For a public accustomed to seeing her as a largely silent figure beside Donald Trump, her decision to push back so aggressively on this issue marks a notable shift.