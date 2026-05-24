Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Margo Martin have been drawn into fresh speculation after astrology expert Tracy Higgs suggested in the US that the president may feel 'more excited' by his 30-year-old communications adviser than by his wife. Nothing in the report provides evidence of jealousy or romantic tension, and the claim should be treated as interpretation rather than fact.

Donald Trump 'more excited' over 'beautiful' Margo Martin, 30, than wife Melania Trumphttps://t.co/9DC7tLm2oQ — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 24, 2026

The latest chatter followed Trump's recent trip to China, where Melania stayed back in the US while Martin travelled with him and handled behind-the-scenes social media footage. That absence, along with Martin's growing visibility in Trump's orbit, has made the comparisons almost inevitable.

Trump and Martin in the Spotlight

Martin serves as Trump's special assistant and communications adviser, and the trip placed her firmly in public view. She is also part of the small group of women accompanying Trump in roles linked to communications, protocol or family, according to a New York Times report on the Beijing visit.

Margo Martin (with the styling tool) Trump's "political advisor" who went with him to China, is entering the White House Concubine Hair-Flipping Olympics, challenging Ivanka, Karoline Leavitt and Hope Hicks: pic.twitter.com/H25QWXbEzd — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 18, 2026

The detail that keeps resurfacing is Trump's own praise. He has previously called Martin 'the most beautiful photographer in the world,' a line that, in political circles, tends to linger longer than intended. Martin has also been mistaken for Melania on more than one occasion, a mix-up that tells its own story about how closely the two women are being watched.

Higgs, speaking to the Mirror US, framed the dynamic in astrological terms rather than political ones. She said Gemini and Leo can be an energetic match because both are social and quick moving, adding that Trump, as a Gemini, would likely enjoy someone who can keep up mentally and bring confidence into the room. In her reading, Martin fits that description neatly.

Trump called his communications advisor Margo Martin "the most beautiful girl in the world." It's believed Martin was created by AI using the prompts Mar-a-Lago Face, Push-Up Bra, Sephora, Melania Body Double, Alina Habba Is Furious, Hot Rollers and The Next Mrs. Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/OLEYhqimRA — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 17, 2026

The explanation draws on themes often associated with astrology structured enough to appear convincing, yet broad enough to remain flexible when tested against real-world outcomes. However, even without reference to such interpretations, Higgs' underlying argument is relatively straightforward.

Martin is described as bringing momentum, public visibility, and close, day-to-day access to political power. In the case of a president known to value performance as much as governance, this combination may be perceived as particularly influential.

Melania and the Different Kind of Loyalty

Higgs drew a sharp contrast with Melania, who has been married to the president since 2005. She described Taurus energy as calmer, more private and more stable, suggesting that Melania offers 'emotional familiarity and consistency' rather than the bustle and brightness associated with Martin.

That does not constitute a public dispute, nor does it indicate any open response from Melania. Nevertheless, the contrast in public positioning is difficult to overlook. Melania is consistently portrayed as reserved and highly private, maintaining a deliberate distance from public scrutiny.

Donald Trump's 'most beautiful' worker Margo Martin may 'create tension' behind the sceneshttps://t.co/GPqRNkIb2G — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) May 24, 2026

In contrast, Martin is described as more visibly present appearing in close proximity to events, captured in footage, and frequently positioned within the immediate environment of political activity, and therefore more directly within the public frame.

Higgs further suggested that Melania represents 'stability and loyalty over the long term,' while Martin is associated with 'excitement, visibility and strong personal support within his day-to-day environment.'

This forms the core of the argument, despite being framed in symbolic or astrological terms. In this framing, one figure is positioned as the spouse, while the other is characterised as an aide contributing to the daily functioning and momentum of the administration.

Trump, Image and Proximity

Martin's role is described as extending beyond administrative duties to include a strong element of public presentation, a factor that carries particular weight in Trump's political environment, where optics are often treated as an extension of influence rather than mere appearance. Higgs further described Leos as confident, polished and highly protective of those they associate with, noting that they have a strong understanding of image, presentation and influence.

Read more 10 Photos of Margo Martin, Trump's 'Most Beautiful' Aide Turned MAGA Powerhouse 10 Photos of Margo Martin, Trump's 'Most Beautiful' Aide Turned MAGA Powerhouse

It is a flattering portrait, perhaps too flattering, but not entirely implausible in the context of a political operation that runs on loyalty and staging. Martin's growing profile, the repeated online confusion with Melania and Trump's own effusive praise have combined to give the story more traction than a standard celebrity rumour.

However, this interpretation does not provide any clear insight into Donald Trump's personal views or emotions. Instead, it primarily reflects proximity, public visibility, and perceived usefulness in official or media-facing settings. In Washington, such distinctions are often more significant than they may initially appear.