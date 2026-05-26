Megyn Kelly has intensified her break with Donald Trump, accusing the US president of cheating on 'every wife he's had' while reviving long-contested allegations made by his first wife, Ivana Trump.

Speaking on the Hodgetwins Podcast, Kelly reacted furiously to Trump's criticism of former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent, whose wife Shannon Kent was killed in Syria in 2019 during a suicide bombing attack. Trump recently mocked Kent for remarrying what he described as 'quite quickly' after her death.

Kelly, who lost her own first husband before remarrying, framed Trump's comments as deeply hypocritical.

'Talk about a glass house,' she said during the interview. 'Trump has cheated on every wife he's had.'

'Cheated On Every Wife'

Kent was once part of Trump's national security circle and resigned amid disagreements tied to the administration's handling of Iran. Trump's public attack on Kent appeared unusually personal, focusing less on policy than on his remarriage to artist Heather Kaiser in 2023.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Kent's late wife's 'casket was being brought to Dover' before adding that Kent remarried 'quite quickly, in my opinion'.

Kelly slammed Trump and pointed to the president's relationship history, beginning with his affair with Marla Maples while still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. The affair dominated tabloid headlines in the late 1980s and early 1990s and ultimately contributed to the collapse of Trump's first marriage.

She then referenced Trump's legal troubles linked to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump was convicted in 2024 on felony charges connected to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign over allegations of an affair with Daniels, which Trump denies.

Kelly even took to online to discuss Melania Trump. 'If you think Trump's been faithful to Melania, that's great,' she said. 'You've got bigger issues than I can solve here.'

Read more Donald Trump Cheating Scandal: Megyn Kelly Accuses POTUS of Being a Serial Cheater, Says He's Been Unfaithful to Melania Donald Trump Cheating Scandal: Megyn Kelly Accuses POTUS of Being a Serial Cheater, Says He's Been Unfaithful to Melania

Rehashing The Abuse Allegations of Ivana Trump

The most explosive part of Kelly's remarks involved Ivana Trump's long-disputed allegation from the couple's divorce proceedings.

Kelly referenced claims first detailed in Harry Hurt III's 1993 book 'Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump.' In a deposition connected to the divorce, Ivana reportedly described an incident in 1989 in which Trump sexually assaulted her following a painful scalp reduction surgery linked to hair restoration treatment.

According to the book, Ivana used the word 'rape' when speaking privately about the encounter. Trump denied the allegation at the time and attacked Hurt personally, calling the story false and vindictive.

The allegation has remained politically radioactive for decades as Ivana herself later complicated the account. In a statement released during Trump's 2015 presidential campaign, she said the story was 'totally without merit'. She also clarified that she had not intended the word 'rape' in 'a literal or criminal sense', though she said she had felt 'violated'.

Kelly acknowledged the retraction but argued the allegation still reflected what she described as a deeply dysfunctional relationship.

MAGA's Media Fracture Keeps Growing

Kelly's criticism has accelerated in recent months, particularly over Trump's rhetoric surrounding Iran and his attacks on dissenting conservatives. She has joined a growing cluster of right-wing media figures distancing themselves from parts of the MAGA movement, alongside personalities such as Tucker Carlson.

Earlier this year, Kelly publicly criticised Trump's comments about military conflict in Iran, saying on her podcast that she was 'sick of it' and asking whether he could 'behave like a normal human'.

She has also described Trump as 'extremely petty and thin-skinned', remarks that would once have been almost unthinkable from a commentator who endorsed him as a 'protector of women' during the 2024 race.

Trump has responded by lashing out at former allies he sees as disloyal, accusing sections of the MAGA movement of turning against him. Kelly suggested on the Hodgetwins Podcast that the movement itself is shrinking into 'an increasingly tiny group'.