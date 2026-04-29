Select US passports will have an upgrade — a new design featuring the face of Donald Trump — to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. In addition to passports, the president's face appears on National Park passes, a commemorative coin, and several other items.

However, Trump's face will not appear on all US passports for renewal. It will only be available for those who apply for a new passport in person at the Washington Passport Agency, and citizens can opt for a standard version if they prefer.

New US Passports to Feature Trump's Face and Signature

Read more Trump Has the Biggest Ego Among US Presidents, Obsessed With How He Looks, Source Claims Trump Has the Biggest Ego Among US Presidents, Obsessed With How He Looks, Source Claims

A State Department official said that online options for passport applications and renewals will maintain the old passport design. A mockup of what Trump's image would look like on the passports has also been released. The president's signature will also appear inside the official document, printed in gold.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the commemorative US passports will be available starting July, in time for the 250th anniversary of America.

'As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US passports to commemorate this historic occasion. These passports will feature customised artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the US passport one of the most secure documents in the world,' he said.

The passports will mark the first time a living US president has been featured in the document's design.

Other than the new US passports, Trump's face can also be seen on a number of other items, such as the Trump Gold Card, an immigrant investor programme card that grants investors automatic eligibility for non-immigrant or EB-1 and EB-2 visas.

Netizens React to News

Trump has now put his face or name on all of the following in his second term:



— Passports

— National Parks Passes

— Trump Gold Cards

— Trump class battleships

— The Trump Kennedy Center for Performing Arts

— TrumpRx

— Trump’s signature on US paper currency

— Gold coins from the… pic.twitter.com/JObMoSJRqR — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 28, 2026

On X, netizens shared their reactions to the news of Trump's face being featured on new US passports. Some called the move 'rebranding,' while others accused Trump of following in Russia's footsteps. Others mocked Trump's image and his supporters accused the critics of being jealous.

It is called Rebranding — Diane Ibarra (@DidiIb4) April 28, 2026

'It is called Rebranding,' one person wrote.

Why does Russian influence keeps creeping up with this administration all the fucking time? pic.twitter.com/g3j0qoSwZG — Luis A. Vegas Vicentini (@lavvspan) April 28, 2026

'Why does Russian influence keep creeping up with this administration all the f****** time?' another person wrote.

Put his face in every one of these pic.twitter.com/Q9rKSju916 — Saint Charlie🇵🇸🦈🐝™️ (@PollyVinyl1) April 28, 2026

'Put his face in every one of these,' a third person commented.

Jeffrey Epstein References

If he wants to put his old mug on these official documents, let it reflect truth. pic.twitter.com/85VivNuonJ — MAGA RECEIPTS DAILY - a Canadian perspective 🇨🇦 (@OddjobMaga) April 28, 2026

One critic edited the images on the new US passports with photos of Trump, his wife Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. 'If he wants to put his old mug on these official documents, let it reflect truth,' the uploader captioned the photo.

And yet he doesn't do that with the Epstein Files... pic.twitter.com/oYow3quuqR — A Random Person (@ARandomProgress) April 28, 2026

'And yet he doesn't do that with the Epstein Files...' another person commented.

Trump's 'Cringey' Marriage Joke

News of Trump's image and signature appearing on new passports came on the heels of his meeting with King Charles. During his speech at Congress, the president made a joke about his marriage. While looking at Melania, Trump apologised and said it was unlikely their marriage would last over six decades. After all, they are 79 and 56 years old, respectively.

Melania smiled at the joke while King Charles also grinned. Critics accused Trump of misjudging the occasion. Despite the criticism, Trump remained unfazed. His meeting with King Charles carried on and their discussions will continue until Thursday.