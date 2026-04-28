King Charles and Queen Camilla's first state visit to the United States in nearly two decades was partly overshadowed on Monday in Washington after a video of President Donald Trump greeting the royal couple at the White House went viral. The clip quickly prompted claims online that Trump had shown them disrespect through what some viewers described as an 'aggressive' handshake.

The footage was filmed on 27 April 2026 as King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the South Portico of the White House and were welcomed by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Shared on X by the Office of the First Lady, the video captured the standard photocall before formal talks. Attention shifted only after viewers began replaying the brief exchange and focusing on Trump's physical gestures towards both royals.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the U.K. at the South Portico of the White House | Monday, April 27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/eLrNqpwN0D — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) April 27, 2026

The White House post itself was straightforward. The reaction underneath it was not. Users repeatedly replayed the clip, freezing frames and zooming in on the moment Trump appeared to grip King Charles's hand firmly and place a guiding hand on Queen Camilla's arm.

One user shared a still image of the President's hand on the Queen's arm and wrote: 'This is so disrespectful.' Others said the handshake looked 'aggressive' and framed the encounter as another example of Trump clashing with protocol and ceremony.

Viral Reaction Builds

The moment tapped into a familiar fascination with how world leaders behave around British royalty. This time, the focus turned quickly to whether King Charles and Queen Camilla had been treated with the right level of formality by their American host.

Several users on X argued that Trump crossed a line by initiating extra physical contact. Under royal convention, rather than strict law, members of the public and visiting dignitaries are generally expected not to initiate touch with a monarch. A handshake is usually considered acceptable if the royal offers it first, while more familiar gestures are strongly discouraged.

Trump is trying his toxic beta-male handshake, and Charles is having absolutely none of it. pic.twitter.com/vNjJcdyR2P — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 27, 2026

One commenter wrote: 'I do not think you are supposed to touch a King or Queen but, of course, Trump loves breaking protocol.' Another posted: 'I noticed that too. Trump also touched Camilla.' A third added: 'Forget etiquette, Donald has never heard of the word, nor has he heard of respect.'

Those are reactions, not established breaches. But they show how sharply the clip has divided viewers. For some royal watchers, the moment jarred with long standing custom. For others, it was an overread fragment of body language during a tightly choreographed arrival.

Disrespect or Overreaction?

Not everyone saw a diplomatic slight. A significant number of replies under the White House clip defended the President's behaviour and dismissed the idea that King Charles or Queen Camilla had been disrespected.

Some users argued that he was simply guiding the couple through a formal entrance and offering a polite, practical gesture. One said the moment looked 'fine' and suggested the president was 'just being helpful'. Another thanked the White House for what they called a warm welcome to Their Majesties.

🚨⚡️ PROTOCOL SHATTERED:



Trump broke the ultimate Royal rule: "Never touch the Monarch first."



After the handshake war, he patted King Charles on the shoulder! 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/deVbfa8Vel — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 28, 2026

There was also open praise for the tone of the encounter. 'I'm so proud of President and Mrs Donald J. Trump! I'm proud of how gracious and good willed you both are,' one supporter commented. Another user framed the moment in grander, almost textbook diplomatic terms, calling it 'a historic, diplomatic moment' and a reminder of a 'long-standing alliance and shared history between the two nations.'

Those competing reactions show how easily a short piece of footage can become a proxy battle over Trump, the monarchy and manners. What one person sees as an aggressive handshake, another sees as firm statesmanship. What some critics call unnecessary touching, supporters describe as a courteous gesture towards older guests.

NOW - White House hosts arrival ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/d1vrUPrVa4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 28, 2026

No official complaint about the greeting has been reported in the material cited, and neither Buckingham Palace nor the White House is quoted as raising concerns about Trump's conduct. Royal protocol remains a matter of tradition rather than enforceable rule, and there is no indication of diplomatic tension over the exchange.

What is clear is that the row has overshadowed the real purpose of the visit. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are in the US to celebrate the alliance between Britain and America, yet one brief handshake has threatened to hijack the headlines.