Late Queen Elizabeth II privately mimicked Melania Trump as 'silent and remote' and viewed Donald Trump as 'very rude,' according to a new book examining her relationship with US presidents. The claims appear in The Queen and Her Presidents by American author Susan Page, who portrays the late monarch as sharply observant in private while remaining famously restrained in public.

Page, drawing on interviews and earlier reporting, says the Queen could be a gifted mimic behind closed doors. Her account suggests that, while Elizabeth II kept her political views to herself in public, she was far more expressive with trusted confidants.

How The Queen Allegedly Saw Donald Trump And Melania Trump

In the book, Page claims the Queen amused those around her by impersonating Melania Trump as 'silent and remote,' comparing the former First Lady to Greta Garbo. She is also said to have echoed Garbo's famous line from the 1932 film Grand Hotel, joking to confidants, 'I want to be alone' when mimicking Melania.

The anecdote stands in contrast to the warmth Donald Trump expressed after the Queen's death in 2022. The monarch first hosted Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle in July 2018, before meeting them twice more the following year, with each engagement presented publicly as cordial and respectful.

After Elizabeth II died aged 96, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he and Melania would always cherish their time with her. As quoted in the book, he said: 'Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was, there was nobody like her!'

Page also says Trump told her he had been struck by the Queen's discipline and restraint. He is quoted as saying: 'I couldn't get her to say a bad thing about anybody. She was amazing, actually. And not for any reason other than I don't think she wanted to create controversy. It was unnecessary.'

He reportedly went even further in his praise, suggesting her record was almost flawless. According to Page, Trump said: 'She was there for so many decades, and she literally never made a mistake, if you think about it. I mean, everyone was making mistakes around her, but she never made a mistake.'

Queen Elizabeth, 'Very Rude' Donald Trump And A Scorched Palace Lawn

The same book offers a far less flattering account of how the Queen may have viewed Trump. Page writes that Elizabeth II may have considered him 'very rude,' a characterisation she links in part to British writer Craig Brown's assessment of the monarch's private feelings.

One episode appears to have particularly irritated her. According to Page, the Queen was left 'furious' after Trump's helicopter scorched the lawn at Buckingham Palace during a visit, with the incident presented as a symbol of what she saw as his carelessness.

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Trump, however, has consistently maintained that they got on well. Page says he told her the Queen was 'sort of the opposite of me' because she avoided controversy while he often embraced it, and he even suggested he may have been among her preferred presidential guests, though that is presented as his own view rather than anything confirmed by the Palace.

The portrait of their relationship is complicated further by another recent royal book, Robert Hardman's Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story. Hardman reports that Trump keeps a rare portrait of the Queen at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, displayed in a prominent position.

According to People magazine, Trump told Hardman: 'She was so great. I wanted to hang her picture in a room where there is no one else on the wall.' The portrait is reportedly placed above a painting of a medieval ship in the resort's dining room.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed any of the private anecdotes in Page's book. That means the claims about the Queen mocking Melania and viewing Trump as rude remain attributed to Page's reporting, sources and interpretation, rather than to any official record.