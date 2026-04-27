US First Lady Melania Trump has issued a rare public condemnation of comedian Jimmy Kimmel after he joked she had the 'glow of an expectant widow' during a parody segment of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Her remarks were made in response to a segment on the host's late-night television programme. Melania described the TV personality's 'hateful and violent rhetoric' as polarising and said Kimmel should not be given the platform to 'spread hate.'

Melania Trump: 'His Words Are Corrosive'

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The public dispute between the First Lady and the comedian unfolded after the former responded to the latter's jab as the American capital prepared for its most prominent media gathering. In an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the host joked about Melania, but Kimmel's humour did not sit well with her, especially after the shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday evening.

'Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,' Melania began her statement on X (formerly Twitter). 'People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. '

President Donald Trump's wife also called Kimmel a 'coward' who seeks the ABC network's defence. She alleged that ABC protects the TV personality, so she also called out the network for tolerating Kimmel's behaviour.

'Enough is enough,' Melania continued. 'It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.'

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

Mocking the Annual Tradition on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Melania's statement was in response to the controversial segment, which aired during an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in which the host staged a parody of the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner (WHCD) days before the actual event. Kimmel sought to mimic the gala's format and pretended to be the host.

'Our first lady Melania is here,' Kimmel said. 'So beautiful, Mrs. Trump you have a glow like an expectant widow.'

The 'expectant widow' remark was positioned as a punchline regarding the couple's future. Kimmel has long been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, frequently using his platform to address political developments in Washington.

This particular episode aired ahead of the actual dinner, offering a comedic alternative to the formal proceedings.

Gunfire and Security Breach at the WHCD Event

The actual White House Correspondents Association Dinner on Saturday evening was disrupted by violence. Reports confirmed that gunfire erupted in the vicinity of the high-profile gathering, causing immediate panic among the attendees.

Security personnel and the Secret Service acted swiftly to secure the venue and protect the government officials in attendance. All guests, including Trump and Melania, were safe.

A suspect was subsequently taken into custody following what authorities described as a major security breach at the perimeter. The gunman was later identified as Cole Allen, an anti-Trump, anti-Christian, and Ukraine war advocate, according to People.