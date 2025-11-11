Veterans Day is a public holiday in the United States celebrated on 11 November. It was originally called Armistice Day but was renamed in 1954. It is a special day where all military veterans who have served in the US Armed Forces are honoured.

This year, Veterans Day carries the same nationwide pause for government offices, schools, banks, and establishments. Now, whether you are running errands, heading to a parade, or looking to grab a bite at your favourite restaurant, you must know which ones are open and closed for business. Even public transportation may not be operating on this day, so to save time and avoid last-minute stress, knowing the schedules across the country helps.

America’s veterans safeguard our nation’s birthright of freedom. Because of their strength and courage, America stands safe, strong, and free — forever the bravest and mightiest nation on Earth.



Happy Veterans Day to all who served. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4lPc8Ywk77 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 11, 2025

Closed For the Holiday: Federal Offices and Banks

Although Veterans Day 2025 lands on a weekday, most federal offices, including Social Security, federal courts, DMV branches in many states, and the U.S. Postal Service, will be closed on this day. As per CNN Business, major retail banks such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and PNC will also shut their branches.

The Federal Reserve will be closed, but the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will continue trading as usual. Banks close for Veterans Day in line with the federal holiday schedule, and government employees are granted a day off to join in commemorative events.

Schools Take a Veterans Day Break to Observe the Holiday

Most public schools and many colleges close their doors on Veterans Day, giving students a well-deserved break from their regular classes. However, many schools also take advantage of the occasion to organise educational programs that highlight the importance of the holiday.

One example is class discussions that focus on the history of Veterans Day and the contributions of service members. Other schools invite guest speakers, often military veterans, to share personal stories and inspire students. These programs not only educate young people about the sacrifices made by the military but also foster respect, gratitude, and a deeper awareness of civic responsibility

PrimeTimer reported that many public schools across the country will be closed on Veterans Day and resume classes on 12 November 2025, including those in Stafford County, Fredericksburg City, Prince William County, and Manassas Park City. Educational institutions often suspend classes for the day, giving students a chance to learn about the significance of Veterans Day while fostering respect and awareness for military service.

Retail Stores, Restaurants, and Special Discounts

Most restaurants and retail stores stay open on Veterans Day, as many people have the day off and are likely to dine out or shop. Big-box stores such as Target, Costco, and Walmart are expected to remain fully operational.

The best part? Many restaurants and stores offer discounts or free meals for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Some establishments also host special community events, often giving away freebies to show their appreciation.

It's not too late to plan your #VeteransDay & save a bit in the process. We've compiled a list of deals & discounts for #veterans, servicemembers & their families, incl. @Applebees, @BWWings, @texasroadhouse & more.

Offers may not be available in all areas.

Complete list:… pic.twitter.com/GqU00208iD — The American Legion (@AmericanLegion) November 10, 2025

Finally, transportation continues to run on Veterans Day, with city buses, subways, Amtrak, and regional rail services operating on a holiday schedule. Private options like ride-share services and taxis are also available for travellers.