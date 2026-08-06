A 36-year-old mother has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in the back of the head as he left her Memphis home, moments after she found him hiding under her teenage daughter's bed on 16 July.

The victim, identified as Rodderius Morton, was killed as he exited the property. A former teacher has since said Morton had severe cognitive special needs and functioned at a much younger age than 20.

Kendra Scott told responding Memphis Police officers that she 'did what she had to do' after rushing home from her overnight FedEx shift to confront an intruder in her Walker Homes neighbourhood residence. She was arrested at the scene and formally charged with first-degree murder, along with employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Ring Camera Alerts and a Fatal Confrontation

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1.45am. According to police affidavits, the 13-year-old girl had invited Morton into the house around 1am while her mother was working. Scott received a security camera alert on her mobile phone and immediately left her workplace.

Defence lawyer Blake Ballin confirmed that his client retrieved a handgun from her vehicle before entering the residence, saying she kept the weapon for protection.

She reportedly banged on the front door demanding to know who was inside. Scott then searched the property and found Morton underneath her teenager's bed. She ordered him to leave the premises.

As the 20-year-old stepped out onto the front porch, Scott allegedly fired the shot that killed him. Emergency responders found Morton in the front yard.

An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in the 3000 block of Travis Road.



Kendra Scott, 36, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.



This arrest contributes to MPD's 82% homicide clearance rate… pic.twitter.com/qto6P1gbbX — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 16, 2026

Legal Strategy and Further Case Details

Ballin said the teenager met Morton online and that the girl underwent a rape kit examination at a local hospital after the incident. Scott has posted a $100,000 bond and was released pending her next scheduled court appearance.

A local special education professional who previously taught Morton said he was cognitively much younger than his biological age of 20.

The educator expressed sorrow over the killing and said Morton's relatives were unaware he had left his family home that evening. She said Scott could have held Morton at gunpoint and contacted law enforcement instead of firing.

The defence says the mother acted to protect her child from a perceived intruder, while investigators and prosecutors will examine whether the situation could have been resolved without gunfire.

Questions Over Motive and Teen's Account

Local neighbours have voiced support for Scott, calling her a good mother who was trying to look out for her daughters and saying outsiders should not judge the choices made that night.

Police investigators, however, point to a statement from the teenage daughter that suggests Scott had previously warned her about boys entering the house.

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The girl told detectives that her mother had threatened to shoot any boy brought into their home. Morton was unarmed and leaving the property when he was shot in the back of the head.

The case is expected to focus on how Tennessee's self-defence laws apply when deadly force is used against someone who is already leaving a property.