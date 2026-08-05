A father in Columbus, Ohio, allegedly lured and shot a man accused of raping his 11-year-old daughter after posing as the child on TikTok and inviting him to the family home, according to court records filed in Franklin County.

The alleged attacker, 20-year-old Diego Montoya Gonzalez, has since been indicted on multiple felony counts, including two counts of rape and five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Alleged Assault Discovered on Girl's Phone

Read more Dad Poses as 11-Year-Old Daughter on TikTok To Lure Alleged Rapist to His Home Before Shooting Him Dad Poses as 11-Year-Old Daughter on TikTok To Lure Alleged Rapist to His Home Before Shooting Him

The case began on 15 July, when the girl's mother found a video on her daughter's phone that appeared to show sexual activity and immediately reported it to police, according to filings cited in local coverage.

The next day, prosecutors allege, the girl's father used TikTok to message Montoya Gonzalez while posing as his daughter, inviting him to the family home. Court documents state the father later told investigators he had intended only to beat up the 20-year-old before calling police.

When the pair met, the father claimed he believed Montoya Gonzalez was reaching for a weapon and, fearing for his family's safety, opened fire, hitting him twice. Police have not said publicly whether a weapon was recovered from the scene, and the claim has not been independently verified.

The shooting has unsettled the neighbourhood. One resident told local broadcaster WSYX: 'I can see why he went after him. I'm not saying it's right, but that at least makes some sense.'

Rape and Abuse Counts Over TikTok Contact

A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Montoya Gonzalez on five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of rape and one count of obstructing official business. Prosecutors allege the material involved the 11-year-old girl and was identified after investigators reviewed the video her mother had found.

Montoya Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to all charges at an arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. A judge set bond at $70,000 (£55,000). It is unclear whether he has since been released.

The obstruction charge suggests prosecutors believe he hindered or misled investigators at some point, though further details have not been made public.

Father's Role Under Review

Columbus police have not announced any charges against the girl's father over the shooting. Any decision to prosecute him would come amid public attention on a parent who believed he was protecting his child, even as the law draws a clear line between self-defence and vigilante violence.

For now, the criminal case remains focused on Montoya Gonzalez, whose alleged offences highlight the continuing difficulty platforms such as TikTok face in policing grooming and child exploitation online.

The case also raises a wider question that the court papers do not address: what a parent is prepared to do when they believe the system will not act quickly enough to protect their child.