American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has moved into pre-production with Lionsgate on the long-gestating live-action adaptation of 'Naruto', with industry outlets confirming the project quietly entered that phase in July 2026. The 47-year-old director is turning his attention to Masashi Kishimoto's blockbuster manga franchise while continuing to ride global box office success with his latest theatrical release.

This shift comes in the wake of the record-breaking 31 July premiere of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', a blockbuster that has further raised Cretton's profile as a director. It also follows an unexpected internal decision by Marvel Studios to cancel the second season of 'Wonder Man', a Disney+ series Cretton co-created and helped bring to life.

Bringing the Naruto Live-Action Adaptation to Life

Read more 'Spider-Man's Brand New Day' Writers Chris and Erik Team up on Scripts for 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars' 'Spider-Man's Brand New Day' Writers Chris and Erik Team up on Scripts for 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars'

Lionsgate has spent years attempting to bring Kishimoto's ninja saga to the big screen. While Cretton had been attached to direct the film for some time, his production schedule was heavily tied up with extensive commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With his web-slinging feature now completed and playing in cinemas worldwide, his slate has cleared for him to focus on what has become one of Hollywood's most closely watched anime adaptations.

The pivot to the manga property follows the cancellation of 'Wonder Man' Season 2, a move that surprised many industry observers. Contrary to previous rumours, industry reports indicate that a writers' room for the second season was never assembled before executives decided not to continue.

Although Andrew Guest served as the primary showrunner, Cretton directed the opening episodes and considered the programme a highly personal undertaking following his success with 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

Balancing the Naruto Franchise With Future Marvel Plans

Despite the television setback, there is currently no public evidence of bad blood between the filmmaker and Marvel Studios. Senior figures at the studio have already indicated strong interest in his eventual return to the superhero genre.

When discussing the franchise's future recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the company is actively developing 'Spider-Man 5', noting that 'There are always plans' for Peter Parker to continue his cinematic journey.

Producer Amy Pascal was even more direct about her preferred choice for the director's chair. When asked if the studio wanted the same filmmaker to helm the next instalment, Pascal replied: 'If we have our way, he certainly will be'.

Cretton has reflected that enthusiasm in recent press appearances, responding with a simple 'Sure' when asked about potentially returning to the superhero series.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ director Destin Daniel Cretton's next film will be a live-action ‘NARUTO’ movie.



The film is now in pre-production. pic.twitter.com/tG7AvT54Bh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 4, 2026

Creative Control Before the Naruto Production Begins

The timing of these overlapping projects suggests a director in demand. Just last week, Cretton addressed a growing online narrative claiming that Disney and Marvel dictated all major narrative decisions on his recent film.

He clarified that it was actually his own creative team who requested to use the character of Jean Grey, indicating that the filmmakers held more influence than previous reports had suggested.

Lionsgate is now advancing its manga adaptation as the director's schedule opens up. With pre-production underway on the ninja story, the Marvel Cinematic Universe door appears to remain open should he choose to return for a fifth web-slinging instalment.