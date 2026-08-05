A 35-year-old father has appeared in court charged with the murder of his nine-year-old daughter after she was found with serious injuries at a makeshift campsite on a Scottish industrial estate. Christopher Rice faced Forfar Sheriff Court in Angus today following the death of Minnie Merriman, who later died in hospital after emergency crews were called to Elliot Industrial Estate in nearby Arbroath early on Monday morning.

The father, whose address was formally listed as Wakefield in West Yorkshire, made no plea to the single charge of murder during the private hearing before a sheriff. The suspect, described in official reports as a white British male, was remanded in custody and is expected to return to the dock within eight days for further examination.

Police Probe After Child Found at Makeshift Campsite

Read more What Happened at the Elliot Industrial Estate? Girl Dies as Five Relatives Are Hospitalised What Happened at the Elliot Industrial Estate? Girl Dies as Five Relatives Are Hospitalised

Paramedics and police responded to an emergency call at Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath. According to the Scottish Ambulance Service, four response vehicles were dispatched to the scene following a call received just before midnight on Sunday.

Minnie and three other individuals were transported to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where the nine-year-old died from her serious injuries.

Police Scotland secured the area along Peasiehill Road outside the Halliburton plant within the estate. A blue forensics tent was erected over a small patch of grass to protect the scene from the coastal weather and remained in place until investigators took it down on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities later towed a blue electric Peugeot hatchback away from the location, a vehicle believed to belong to the family from West Yorkshire.

Witnesses had noticed the family pitching a tent on the grass earlier that evening. Ryan Beattie, a local business owner who runs a sports injury clinic at the industrial estate, recalled seeing a 'wee two-man green tent' when heading to work at around 6.15pm. He said they were still in the same spot when he left his clinic later that evening, adding: 'I thought it was a bit random camping there to be honest.'

Detective Inspector Mike Ness of the Major Investigation Team confirmed that authorities are treating the case as an isolated matter and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death. A visible police presence remains in the Angus area while enquiries continue.

Heartfelt Tributes Pour in for 'Beautiful, Brave' Daughter

Relatives of the young girl expressed their devastation through a statement released by Police Scotland. The family paid tribute to their 'absolutely incredible, beautiful and brave Minnie Moo', while requesting that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.

Residents have begun laying floral tributes and cuddly toys near the site. The items were placed at the grassy area on Tuesday as news of the death spread. One handwritten message left at the scene read: 'In the arms of the angels little one, may you rest in peace. From friends you do not know xx.'

Local officials have acknowledged the impact on people living in the area. Councillor Derek Wann, deputy leader of Angus Council, shared his condolences and said he was 'deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young girl'. He urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation continues, saying that locals will come together to support one another in the days ahead.