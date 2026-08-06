Jim Carrey will star as George Jetson in a live‑action film adaptation of classic cartoon 'The Jetsons', Warner Bros Discovery has confirmed in its second‑quarter 2026 shareholder letter. The filing, sent to investors in Hollywood, is the first formal confirmation that the long‑developing futuristic project is moving forward with Carrey as its lead.

The announcement shifts the long‑rumoured science‑fiction reboot into the active studio pipeline, with a release window scheduled beyond 2027. It also marks Carrey's first film role outside the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise in more than a decade.

The latest development follows reports that circulated last autumn. In October 2025, trade coverage suggested the studio was assembling a creative team to adapt the Hanna‑Barbera property, though executives had not commented on casting until the most recent quarterly financial disclosures.

Unpacking The Jetsons Live-Action Strategy

Read more 'Naruto' Live-Action Adaptation Enters Pre-Production With 'Spider-Man' Director Destin Daniel Cretton at Helm 'Naruto' Live-Action Adaptation Enters Pre-Production With 'Spider-Man' Director Destin Daniel Cretton at Helm

Colin Trevorrow is reportedly attached to direct the adaptation and co‑write the screenplay alongside Joe Epstein. Warner Bros holds the rights to the animation library created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, acquired by Ted Turner in 1991.

The studio has spent nearly two decades attempting to translate the property for modern audiences.

Previous iterations struggled to gain traction during early pre‑production phases. Early 2000s plans for a live‑action theatrical release did not move ahead, while later concepts involving an animated feature and a separate television sitcom pitch also failed to materialise.

The studio previously held preliminary discussions with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West regarding the property, though those early creative talks did not result in a greenlit production.

Jim Carrey Leads The Jetsons Revival

Carrey is expected to take on the central role of family patriarch George Jetson, a weary employee of Spacely Sprockets who navigates a high‑tech world alongside his wife Jane and their two children.

The actor had previously hinted at retiring from the entertainment industry, maintaining a relatively low profile in recent years. His decision to join another cinematic universe follows candid remarks he made regarding his professional motivations.

When discussing his decision to return for the 2024 film 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', Carrey told reporters that financial considerations played a significant role in his decision‑making process.

The actor plainly stated, 'I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly.' He added that stepping into the shoes of a genius character was an appealing stretch, though his admission provided a direct look at his motivations for franchise casting.

A live-action ‘THE JETSONS’ movie is officially moving forward, starring Jim Carrey.



(Source: https://t.co/LqgTg1TbrL) pic.twitter.com/qELN88bgem — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 6, 2026

Building The Jetsons Franchise Future

Created in 1962, the original animated television programme offered viewers a glimpse into a highly automated future filled with flying cars, food pills and robot workers. The initial broadcast run was short‑lived and ended after a single season.

The network eventually commissioned new episodes for syndication in the 1980s, which introduced new characters and culminated in a 1990 theatrical release.

This latest iteration of the futuristic family will join a wide slate of intellectual properties currently in development at Warner Bros. The shareholder letter listed the project alongside several spin‑offs and sequels, indicating an ongoing focus on established brands within its long‑term theatrical strategy.

Whether global audiences will embrace a live‑action interpretation of a mid‑century cartoon remains to be seen.