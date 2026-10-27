Republican US Senator Ashley Moody has drawn online criticism after telling supporters that elected officials should put their 'bosses' first during a campaign rally in Florida. Critics questioned the wording, interpreting it as a revealing comment about whose interests politicians prioritise.

Moody made the remarks on 23 October at a Republican rally at Alico Arena on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. President Donald Trump headlined the event, which also featured Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds.

A clip of Moody's speech was shared on X by Power to the People (@ProudSocialist), prompting users to debate the relationship between politicians, voters and powerful interests.

What Exactly Did Ashley Moody Say at the Rally?

During her speech, Moody argued that Florida's government should protect individual rights, public safety and economic freedom. She also criticised her Democratic Senate opponent, Angie Nixon, portraying her as too radical for the state.

Toward the end of her address, Moody urged supporters to persuade voters ahead of the 3 November election. She said Republicans needed to reach beyond their own party and convince independents and Democrats to support their candidates.

'Because we have shown in Florida, when you stand up for common sense, when you stand up for the ideals of the country, when you stand up for representing the bosses and putting them first and our safety and our security first, we will thrive,' Moody said.

Her reference to 'the bosses' was followed by an explanation that politicians should represent the public and prioritise its safety and security. The wording nevertheless became the focus of the online discussion after the clip circulated.

The rally formed part of the Republican campaign effort ahead of the midterm elections. According to a report from PolitiFact published on 23 October, Moody also used the speech to accuse Nixon of supporting a series of positions associated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

PolitiFact described some of Moody's claims about Nixon's positions as misleading, noting that Nixon had disputed aligning herself with the organisation's entire platform.

X Users Push Back: 'We're Not Here To Serve the Bosses'

The X post attracted criticism from users who argued that public officials should answer to voters rather than wealthy or powerful interests.

User Roxane L Gibson (@RoxaneLGibson1) wrote, 'We're not here to serve the bosses. The people we elect are supposed to work for US!'

Another commenter, user Angela Ryan (@Ryan2011Angela), responded to the clip by writing: 'Put your bosses first? AYFKM? She's so out of touch.'

The reactions reflected frustration with the language, particularly among users who interpreted 'bosses' as referring to employers, corporate leaders or wealthy donors rather than ordinary voters.

These posts illustrate the range of reactions to the clip, but they do not establish how Americans generally view Moody or her campaign.

Phrase at Centre of Row as Senate Race Tightens

The backlash centres on a phrase that critics say sounds out of touch, even though Moody's speech identifies voters as the people politicians are supposed to represent. Her remarks also placed the phrase within a broader argument about public safety, constitutional rights and Republican leadership in Florida.

The dispute comes as Moody campaigns to retain her US Senate seat against Democratic candidate Angie Nixon. The Florida special election is scheduled for 3 November, according to the state's election information and candidate listings.

Whether the phrase damages Moody's campaign remains unclear. The online reaction shows how a brief section of a political speech can take on a life of its own once clipped and shared, particularly when its wording can be interpreted in more than one way.

For critics, the phrase was an opportunity to challenge whom politicians serve. For Moody, the surrounding speech framed the 'bosses' as the voters themselves. The distinction is central to understanding both the controversy and the senator's original message.