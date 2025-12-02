A former special education teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Pinelands Regional School District, alleging she was wrongfully terminated for exposing a toxic culture where staff members reportedly hosted 'pedophile parties' and endangered students.

The civil complaint, filed in the Superior Court of Ocean County, accuses the administration of prioritising reputational damage control over the safety of vulnerable pupils, painting a picture of a district rife with unchecked misconduct and retaliatory leadership.

Allegations of Grotesque Misconduct

The lawsuit outlines a series of disturbing incidents that Pomphrey claims created a hostile work environment. She alleges that a school paraprofessional and other employees participated in more than one 'dress as your favourite pedophile party' sometime around August 2023. The lawsuit specifies that the paraprofessional involved allegedly displayed an 'egregious glorification of pedophiles'.

The former special education teacher also reported an allegedly 'inappropriate' relationship between the paraprofessional and an underage student. Worse still, the lawsuit claims the paraprofessional brought that child into a special needs classroom where a student 'known to be sexually violent towards females' was present. This reckless action allegedly created a direct risk to the female student.

Despite Pomphrey taking her concerns directly to administrators, the lawsuit contends that school officials allegedly took no immediate action to address the dangerous claims.

Demotion and Termination

Pomphrey, a Barnegat resident and special education teacher, who worked for Pinelands Regional School District from March 2021 until earlier this year, filed a lawsuit against the school district, along with High School Principal Troy Henderson, Director of Special Services Marisa Elwood, and special education teacher Scott Beaton.

According to Pomphrey, following her disclosure of these ethical and safety violations, the school district began a calculated campaign of professional retribution. She was first demoted from her position at the high school to a special needs class at the middle school, an assignment 'widely considered a demotion' where teachers 'consistently resign'.

Her legal counsel, Matthew A Luber, asserted that the district intentionally made this punitive reassignment after conducting a 'sham' investigation into her concerns.

Luber wrote in the complaint that 'Therefore, it was abundantly clear that Defendants (Pinelands' administrators) assigned Plaintiff (Pomphrey) this classroom in pure retaliation for her complaints of the unlawful, unsafe, and neglectful environment fostered by Defendants.'

This demotion was allegedly accompanied by new curriculum assignments that the teacher found 'insulting and degrading' to her special needs pupils.

The Whistleblower Protection Framework

Pomphrey's case likely hinges on New Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA), often described as one of the strongest whistleblower laws in the US. Under CEPA, employers are prohibited from taking retaliatory action against an employee who discloses activities they reasonably believe to violate a law, rule, or regulation, or are incompatible with a clear mandate of public policy.

By framing the termination as a direct consequence of her reporting student endangerment, Pomphrey's legal team aims to pierce the district's defence that the non-renewal was merely administrative.

The alleged campaign of retaliation culminated in the permanent loss of Pomphrey's employment a few months later. In May 2025, Pinelands administrators informed the teacher that her contract would not be renewed for the upcoming school year.

Her attorney argues this final act of termination was 'in direct retaliation for her reports and objections to unsafe, unethical and unlawful conditions rife within Defendants' (Pinelands Regional's) workplace'.

School Denies Allegations

An attorney for the district, however, has denied the allegations in formal court documents. The district will likely argue that Pomphrey's contract non-renewal was a legitimate administrative decision, unrelated to her complaints about staff conduct.

Pinelands Regional Schools Superintendent Melissa McCooley doubled down on their legal counsel's take. In her email response to New Jersey 101.5, she called Pomphrey's lawsuit 'baseless.'

'The Pinelands Regional School District takes all matters involving the safety and well-being of our students with the utmost seriousness. However, we will not dignify this baseless lawsuit with a response,' McCooley wrote. 'Our focus remains on providing a safe, supportive, and high-quality educational environment for every student we serve.'

A trial date for the matter in Ocean County has not yet been set.