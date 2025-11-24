Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has dismissed allegations that the Miss Universe 2025 pageant was rigged in favour of Miss Mexico as 'ridiculous', wading into a controversy that has engulfed the competition since the final.

Mexican President On Miss Universe 2025 Being Called 'Rigged': 'Ridiculous'

At a press conference, a reporter asked President Sheinbaum about the allegations that the Miss Universe 2025 pageant was rigged. The press asked if Mexico had bought the beauty pageant organisation 'to make a smoke screen.'

Sheinbaum just laughed it off and called the rumours 'ridiculous', as shown in a clip shared on Facebook. Instead, she encouraged the public not to listen to the noise. She also congratulated Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, who took home the crown.

La presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum @Claudiashein, afirma que el gobierno de México no tuvo ninguna intervención en Miss Universo y defiende el triunfo de Fátima Bosch @bosch_fatima y su esfuerzo personal. #MañaneradelPueblo pic.twitter.com/rrkuT6FD8w — La Hora (@LaHoraMX) November 24, 2025

A Public Confrontation and Presidential Praise

The first woman president in Mexico also praised Bosch for raising her voice and standing her ground when Nawat Itsaragrisil, the founder of rival pageant Miss Grand International, confronted her publicly. Itsaragrisil accused her of not respecting the host country by skipping a sponsor shoot and promoting Thailand on social media.

Itsaragrisil also called her 'dumb' and asked the security to escort her out of the event. However, Miss Universe Mexico walked out, and several delegates joined her in showing their support.

It wasn't the first time Sheinbaum praised Bosch for being bold. She previously said that she liked how Miss Mexico 2025 stood her ground when she sensed an 'injustice.'

'That thing they said about being prettier when you're quiet has been left behind. Women are prettier when we speak and we participate,' the Mexican leader said, per The Washington Times.

Miss Mexico Breaks silence after national director of Miss Universe Thailand called her a "dumbhead" During a Public Event in Bangkok, Nawat (President) of Miss Grand International confronted Ms Mexico a "dumbhead" after which the contestants walked out of the event. pic.twitter.com/PUZsc4SjS3 — Mojo Story (@themojostory) November 7, 2025

Miss Universe 2025 Rigged Allegations

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch and Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh were the last two candidates vying for the crown. At that point, most of the audience had already lost interest in the results, feeling that Miss Universe Côte d'Ivoire Olivia Yacé and Miss Universe Philippines Ahtisa Manalo had been robbed.

Omar Harfouch, a former Miss Universe 2025 judge who resigned shortly before the finals, also made several allegations, claiming the pageant was rigged. He quit the job because he was allegedly asked to favour Miss Universe Mexico.

A day before the coronation event, Harfouch dropped a bombshell: Miss Universe Mexico would be crowned Miss Universe 2025. He went so far as to call her a 'fake winner.'

His prediction was right, fuelling the rumours that Miss Mexico's victory was plotted all along. According to him, Bosch's father has business dealings with Miss Universe CEO Raúl Rocha, and they agreed to give the crown to Bosch.

The 'Piece of Paper' Controversy

Harfouch shared a photo of Steve Byrne, who hosted the pageant. In the snap, Byrne is holding a piece of paper showing the final standings of the contestants.

The host announced the order accurately, but Harfouch had a concern. According to him, results normally come 'directly from an auditing company.' Also, it should have been placed in a 'sealed envelope, not just a piece of paper,' he alleged was 'printed backstage.'

Bosch has yet to address Harfouch's allegations that the pageant was rigged. The Miss Universe Organisation has also not publicly responded to the judge's specific claims, leaving Bosch's reign to begin under a cloud of controversy.