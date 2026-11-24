Pete Hegseth is facing fresh pressure to leave his position as US defence secretary after his former chief of staff, Joe Kasper, publicly called for his resignation, accusing him of prioritising personal image over military leadership and describing his handling of the Iran war as a 'shitshow'.

In an interview with POLITICO, Kasper questioned Hegseth's ability to remain effective at the Pentagon, criticised his treatment of senior military officials, and warned that his combative approach had damaged relationships with Congress.

Kasper Accuses Hegseth of Prioritising His Image Over the Pentagon

Kasper, an Air Force veteran who served as Hegseth's chief of staff during the first three months of Donald Trump's second term, told POLITICO that the defence secretary's leadership had become increasingly damaging to the department.

He accused Hegseth of allowing his ego and public image to overshadow the responsibilities of running the Pentagon. 'Pete's been belligerent in his stewardship of an office that will outlive him or any memory of his service,' Kasper said.

He also criticised Hegseth's decisions to remove senior military officials, arguing that the departures had weakened the Pentagon's leadership structure.

Kasper described the US Army as 'essentially leaderless', pointing to the departures of senior figures including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, Army Chief of Staff Randy George, and General Christopher Donahue, the former top US Army commander in Europe.

The former aide also questioned Hegseth's emphasis on military fitness initiatives, including testosterone measurements and physical performance standards, describing some of the department's priorities as distractions from more pressing institutional concerns.

Hegseth Accused of Burning Bridges With Congress

Kasper warned that Hegseth's confrontational approach had also damaged his ability to work with lawmakers and secure funding for the Pentagon's priorities. He predicted that the defence secretary would face serious difficulties securing congressional support, warning that his political position could deteriorate rapidly.

Kasper also revisited the Pentagon's 2025 leak investigation, which resulted in the departures of senior officials Dan Caldwell, Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll.

Although Kasper had been involved in the investigation, he told POLITICO that he now believed there was no evidence the three men had disclosed information to journalists without authorisation.

The former chief of staff said his decision to speak publicly was partly prompted by an incident involving Hegseth's entourage at Arlington National Cemetery during Veterans Day commemorations.

A sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier admonished members of the group for laughing during the ceremony. Hegseth subsequently awarded the sentinel a Joint Service Commendation Medal, but Kasper dismissed the gesture as an attempt to trivialise the incident.

Pentagon Rejects Former Aide's Accusations

The Pentagon pushed back strongly against Kasper's allegations, portraying him as a disgruntled former employee seeking to discredit his former boss.

A senior Pentagon official told POLITICO that Kasper was 'peddling made up gossip' to the media and suggested he was attempting to rewrite the history of his own unsuccessful tenure.

The official defended Hegseth's priorities, saying the secretary remained focused on restoring military lethality and supporting US service members.

The criticism comes despite Trump's continued public backing of Hegseth. The president has previously defended his defence secretary amid growing Republican concerns about the Iran war and an unsuccessful House impeachment effort earlier in November.

Kasper, meanwhile, offered a particularly bleak assessment of Hegseth's legacy, predicting that he would rank among the bottom 10% of defence secretaries in American history.