Three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles flew into Polish airspace and crashed on its territory during an overnight attack on Ukraine, prompting renewed concerns about the security of NATO's eastern flank. Polish prosecutors confirmed on Sunday that all three objects initially investigated as possible missiles and a drone were Russian cruise missiles.

The findings represent a significant revision of Poland's initial assessment of Friday's incident, when Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said one object was a Kh-101 missile, another was possibly a missile, and the third was likely a jet-powered drone.

According to Reuters, preliminary examinations of debris from the three crash sites indicate that the missiles were manufactured in Q4 2026 at facilities in Dubna, in Russia's Moscow region. The Lublin district prosecutors announced the findings after being asked by the Polish government to investigate the incident.

The missiles entered Polish airspace before crashing at three locations in southeastern Poland: Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik nad Sanem, and Mołodycz.

The discoveries have heightened concerns about the potential consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine spilling across the country's borders and involving NATO members directly.

Poland Investigates Three Missile Crash Sites

Investigators recovered fragments from all three locations with assistance from military technology specialists. Prosecutors said the findings were preliminary and that the recovered debris and forensic evidence would undergo further specialist analysis.

Work at the sites in Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik had been completed, while operations in Mołodycz were suspended and scheduled to resume on Monday.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incidents. The objects fell during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine early on Friday, according to Polish Radio. Ukraine's air force reportedly said Russia used 84 cruise missiles of various types in the overnight attack.

The initial uncertainty prompted different assessments from Polish officials. Kosiniak-Kamysz said the object found in Nowy Lipowiec was most likely a Russian Kh-101 missile, while debris near Rudnik could also have come from a missile. Authorities initially considered the possibility that a jet-powered drone had fallen in Mołodycz.

NATO Faces Renewed Pressure Over Eastern Flank

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described Friday's airspace violation as an apparent intentional provocation, although the investigation has not established whether the missiles were deliberately directed into Poland.

The incident coincided with military exercises involving the Coalition of the Willing, which supports Ukraine. Poland's defence minister said the timing and presence of allied military officials raised questions about whether the events were connected. He also said Warsaw would seek additional NATO support to protect the alliance's eastern flank.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Saturday that the alliance would defend every inch of Polish territory. The alliance's North Atlantic Council is due to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the airspace violation, according to Reuters.

The findings add to repeated incursions into countries' airspace on NATO's eastern flank during Russia's invasion. Repeated incidents have increased tensions between Moscow and NATO, raising fears that an incident could trigger a wider confrontation.

For Poland, the discovery that all three objects were Russian cruise missiles sharpens the security concerns surrounding the war next door. However, the available findings establish the missiles' origin and type, not whether their entry into Polish airspace was intentional.