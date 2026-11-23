Donald Trump once described his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a 'very special' one, but new reports suggest the diplomatic rapport he frequently praised may not have been reciprocated. Kim reportedly ignored attempts by Trump to establish contact, while a letter from the US president was returned unopened.

The revelations, reported by The Wall Street Journal, raise questions about the state of Trump's personal diplomacy with Pyongyang and whether his previous meetings with Kim translated into a lasting channel of communication.

Trump has repeatedly presented his relationship with the North Korean leader as an example of his ability to establish personal connections with authoritarian leaders. Their unprecedented meetings during his first presidency were a central feature of his approach to negotiations over North Korea's nuclear programme.

However, the latest account suggests that the personal rapport Trump has publicly described has not necessarily translated into a strong relationship with North Korea's leader.

Trump and Kim's 'Very Special Relationship'

The two leaders' political relationship began with a remarkable diplomatic breakthrough in 2018, when Trump and Kim met in Singapore for the first-ever summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

The meeting produced a joint statement in which Kim committed to working towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. However, the agreement did not establish a detailed timetable or verification mechanism for dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Their second summit, held in Hanoi in February 2019, ended without an agreement after the two sides failed to resolve differences over sanctions relief and denuclearisation.

Trump and Kim met for a third time in June 2019 at Panmunjom, on the border between North and South Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korean territory, becoming the first sitting US president to do so. The encounters were accompanied by an exchange of personal correspondence, with Trump repeatedly praising his relationship with Kim.

However, the latest reported attempt to revive that connection appears to have produced a very different response.

According to the WSJ, Trump tried to reach Kim through established telephone lines and diplomatic communication channels in 2025. When those attempts went unanswered, the US president decided to send a personal letter.

White House officials reportedly arranged for the letter to be delivered to a North Korean diplomat outside Pyongyang's permanent mission to the United Nations in Manhattan. The diplomat subsequently returned the unopened letter by placing it in front of a US representative during a UN meeting.

Trump Considered Diplomatic Concessions to Secure Another Meeting

The reported rejection came as the Trump administration explored ways to arrange another face-to-face meeting with Kim during the president's recent trip to Asia.

According to the WSJ, US officials considered several possible diplomatic concessions to encourage North Korea to participate in talks.

One proposal involved issuing a formal declaration ending the Korean War. Although fighting stopped in 1953, the conflict concluded with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, meaning the two Koreas technically remain at war.

Washington also reportedly considered a joint statement that would neither formally recognise North Korea as a nuclear-armed state nor demand the immediate dismantling of its nuclear programme.

Instead, the US would seek commitments from Pyongyang to restrict nuclear weapons and missile testing. Officials also discussed establishing liaison offices as a possible first step towards more formal diplomatic relations.

However, the discussions ultimately failed to produce a meeting. Kim reportedly presented conditions that Washington considered unacceptable.

Meanwhile, a Trump administration official told the WSJ that no efforts had been made to arrange a meeting with Kim, contradicting WSJ's reporting based on people familiar with the matter.