Michael Jackson's estate quietly paid £2 million ($2.5 million) earlier this year to 5 accusers who alleged decades-long sexual abuse by the pop star, a decision reportedly aimed at finalising a larger £13 million ($16.5 million) first struck in 2020.

The revelation comes just months before the highly anticipated Michael biopic hits cinemas in April 2026, raising questions about the estate's efforts to safeguard the singer's legacy.

Legal experts say the timing of the payment and the rise of new claims against the pop star could jeopardise both the film's marketing campaign and Jackson's posthumous reputation, which the estate has spent over a decade and billions of dollars trying to preserve.

How Michael Jackson's Estate Quietly Paid Victims

According to the Financial Times, the settlement, involving the Cascio family, who are longtime friends and associates of Jackson, was meant to close one of the estate's longest-running legal disputes. However, the accusers now claim they were 'coerced' into accepting settlement terms without fully understanding their rights.

They are now challenging the confidentiality and arbitration clauses under California's updated laws, which restrict the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual assault cases.

Their lawyers also argue that the 2020 settlement violated these rules and deprived the victims of the chance to present their experiences in court.

The Jackson estate, on the other hand, insists that the accusations are baseless and that the 2020 deal was 'mutually agreed upon' to prevent reputation harm to the pop star.

In new filings, the estate accuses one of the singlings, Frank Cascio, who once managed Jackson, of attempting extortion by threatening to revive discredited claims unless he was paid additional sums. The estate has since filed a motion to enforce private arbitration, arguing that all disputes should remain confidential under the earlier agreement.

A spokesperson for the estate said the claims are 'nothing more than a cynical attempt to exploit Michael's name' and the attention the upcoming biopic film is getting'. They added that the estate has 'always acted in good faith to protect both the truth and the late artist's legacy'.

Michael Jackson's Billion-Dollar Legacy in Shambles

Since Jackson's death in 2009, co-executors John Branca and John McClain have turned his estate into a multibillion-pound empire, generating over £2.4 billion ($3 billion) in posthumous earnings through music catalogues, merchandise, and media rights.

Yet despite this success, Jackson's image has remained clouded by long-standing allegations of abuse, intensified by the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

The 2020 settlement with the Cascio family was reportedly seen as a 'damage control' effort to prevent further scandals from derailing the estate's business ventures. Each accuser was expected to receive £2.6 million ($3.3 million) in structured payments over several years.

Despite new allegations coming into light, Branca expressed optimism about the upcoming film, calling the current media climate 'bullish' and noting that Michael was expected to be a 'turning point' in reclaiming the pop star's legacy.

The key legal question now is whether the Cascio siblings' case will proceed in public court or remain in private arbitration, a decision that could affect how settlements tied to celebrity abuse are handled.

The Los Angeles Superior Court has scheduled a hearing for 6 November 2025 to determine the case's future.