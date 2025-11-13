For decades, Céline Dion and René Angélil were seen as the ultimate showbiz love story—an enduring partnership that spanned 22 years of marriage, countless chart-topping hits, and a shared battle against illness that ended with Angélil's death from throat cancer in 2016.

Their romance was once framed as a fairytale, with fans echoing Dion's iconic lyrics: 'love will go on'. But with the rise of social media scrutiny, the internet has started to see their relationship through a different lens—believing that Dion may have been a victim of grooming rather than part of an innocent love story.

Who is René Angélil

René Angélil was a Canadian music manager, producer, and singer, best known for managing Céline Dion's career.

Born on 16 January 1942 in Montréal, Québec, he initially pursued a career as a singer with the group Les Baronets in the 1960s. However, he soon shifted his focus to managing artists and became one of Canada's most respected music executives.

Angélil gained international recognition for discovering and nurturing Céline Dion, taking significant personal financial risks to launch her career in 1980.

He is remembered not only for his business acumen but also for his dedication and commitment to those he managed.

Angélil unfortunately passed away on 14 January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer.

How Celine and René Met

Céline Dion first met Angélil in 1980, when she was just twelve years old, after her brother sent a demo tape of her singing to him.

Angélil was already a well-established manager and was immediately impressed, with Dion later recalling, 'While I was singing, he started to cry... I knew then I had done a good job.'

He believed in her talent so strongly that he mortgaged his home to finance her debut album in 1981.

From the beginning, their relationship was professional, with Angélil guiding and mentoring Dion through the early stages of her career. Their bond deepened over time as they spent countless hours working together.

Their Relationship

Their professional partnership eventually blossomed into romance when Dion was nineteen, in 1988, despite a 26-year age difference.

The couple admitted that their love had quietly grown over the years, with Dion saying, 'We kind of kept it cool because of my career. I was living that love secretly.'

They announced their engagement in 1993 via the liner notes of her album The Colour of My Love, and married on 17 December 1994 at Montréal's Notre-Dame Basilica in a nationally broadcast ceremony.

Together, they had three children: René-Charles, born on 25 January 2001, and twins Eddy and Nelson, born on 23 October 2010.

The family navigated the challenges of fame while maintaining close bonds. Their devotion remained strong until Angélil's passing.

Their love story captivated fans worldwide, but recently, not everyone thinks that.

Reframing the Romance: Online Claims of Grooming

The internet has reignited debates over Dion's relationship with Angélil, with some arguing that she was groomed due to their significant age gap.

TikTok creator Michaella, known online as SpringFlingQueens, revisited their story, pointing out that when Dion was nineteen, Angélil, then forty-seven, gave her 'a different kiss goodnight' after her Eurovision performance.

A year later, they shared their first kiss, and she described herself during that time as a 'grown-up child.'

Angélil once admitted that he had hesitated to pursue her romantically, saying, 'I was afraid of what, you know, her parents would say—they put their trust in me actually.'

Coincidentally, he even had a child the same age as Dion, but despite the criticism, Dion confessed she was deeply in love and didn't care what people said.

The TikTok video drew mixed reactions from users. One commented, 'He groomed her. Let's just call a spade a spade. And the sad part is to this day she still rides hard for that man even though he's gone.'

Another echoed, 'So basically, he groomed her and waited until she was the legal age to date her.'

Yet others defended Dion, saying, 'I mean yes, it was inappropriate, and as a mum i would be like heck no BUT she was 18 and she could make her choices. Even tho i would never, and it's not ideal, they obviously loved her. She also seemed mature for her age to know what she wanted.'

These divided opinions highlight how public views of Dion and Angélil's relationship have evolved, contrasting the internet's modern lens with Dion's enduring belief that their love was genuine and built on trust.

Angélil remains the only man Dion has ever been with, a testament to the lifelong bond she continues to cherish.