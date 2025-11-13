Paris Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, has lived much of her life under the public eye. Now 27, the model, actress, and singer is speaking candidly about her past struggles with addiction, revealing the lasting damage and emotional scars she continues to live with despite six years of sobriety.

In recent interviews, Paris has admitted that her years of substance abuse 'ruined' her life and left her with a physical reminder of that dark period, a perforated septum, a hole in the nasal wall commonly associated with drug use.

Her openness has reignited public interest in her recovery journey, with many praising her honesty about the long-term effects of addiction.

A Life in the Spotlight

Born in 1998, Paris grew up surrounded by fame and expectation as part of the Jackson family. After Michael Jackson's death in 2009, she and her brothers were thrust into the spotlight, with intense media scrutiny shaping her adolescence.

The pressures of public life, compounded by grief and identity struggles, led to years of emotional turmoil.

Paris has previously spoken about her experiences with depression, self-harm, and substance use, describing her teenage years as a time of instability.

According to The Guardian, Paris Jackson revealed that she is in recovery from heroin and alcohol addiction and has celebrated over five years of sobriety, describing the process as a journey of rebuilding her life through creativity and self-awareness.

The Scars of Addiction

In a candid video, Paris revealed that her former drug use left her with a visible perforation in her nose, a condition she described as 'the consequence of addiction'. She has since urged fans to avoid the same mistakes, saying, 'Don't do drugs, kids — it's not worth it.'

Reports confirmed that she has been open about how drugs affected her physically and emotionally.

She explained that even after years of recovery, she continues to deal with the consequences, including health complications and a changed appearance.

Despite these challenges, she noted that sobriety gave her the chance to start over and reclaim control of her life.

Reclaiming Her Life and Identity

Paris has now been sober for more than six years, describing her recovery as 'like getting into a car accident and surviving'. Speaking to People, she shared that the process taught her patience and resilience, saying that she 'didn't just get her life back — she got a better one'.

Beyond recovery, she has become a strong advocate for mental health awareness and substance abuse prevention.

She uses her social media platforms and interviews to promote self-acceptance and to challenge misconceptions about addiction. Her journey has inspired many fans who have faced similar struggles.

Inside Paris Jackson's Net Worth and Career

Away from her personal battles, Paris has built an impressive career as a performer and model. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated fortune is around £114 million ($150 million), derived from her inheritance from the Michael Jackson estate and her own projects.

She has modelled for luxury brands such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana, acted in independent films, and released her debut solo album, Wilted, in 2020.

Despite her high-profile lineage, Paris has repeatedly stated that she aims to establish her own identity separate from her father's legacy.

Her story now stands as one of survival, transformation, and independence, a reminder that even those born into wealth and fame face their own private battles.