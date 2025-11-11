Jessica Alba has made her relationship with actor Danny Ramirez Instagram official, marking her first public romance since filing for divorce from film producer Cash Warren earlier this year.

The actress and entrepreneur, 44, attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on 8 November with Ramirez, 33, where the pair appeared together on the red carpet before sharing matching posts on social media.

Their coordinated debut instantly caught the attention of fans and media alike, confirming months of speculation about the Top Gun: Maverick star's connection to the Fantastic Four actress.

Alba's decision to go public at a major Hollywood charity event underscored her fresh chapter following her 16-year marriage.

From Rumours to Red Carpet: A Timeline of Their Romance

The couple's relationship had been quietly developing for several months before the high-profile reveal. Reports of a connection between the two surfaced in mid-2025, when they were spotted together in Cancún, Mexico.

In October, Alba appeared to give followers a 'soft launch' of her new romance through an Instagram post showing herself walking hand in hand with an unidentified man during a Byron Bay beach getaway. Fans quickly speculated that the mystery companion was Ramirez.

Their Baby2Baby Gala appearance erased any doubt. Alba, who serves on the organisation's board of directors, wore a strapless black silk gown with a diamond-encrusted Cartier choker, while Ramirez opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The pair smiled for photographers and were seen sharing light moments together on the red carpet.

Instagram Posts Confirm Relationship

After the event, both Alba and Ramirez shared photos on their Instagram accounts featuring each other, effectively confirming their relationship.

Alba's photo carousel included moments with Serena Williams, Rachel Zoe and Jenna Dewan, along with one image featuring Ramirez among friends.

Her caption praised Baby2Baby's work, writing that she was 'so proud of Baby2Baby's critical work providing basic essentials to over one million children in need across the country every year'.

Ramirez's post was more direct. He uploaded several affectionate photos of himself and Alba together, including one of the actress with her arm around his shoulders and another of them laughing together.

His caption celebrated the event's charitable success, writing, 'What a remarkable evening by the entire @baby2baby team and all who donated. $19.5 million raised in minutes!' Alba responded with a heart-eyed emoji and clasped-hands symbol, which drew thousands of likes within hours.

The gala, hosted at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, raised £14.8 million ($19.5 million) to support children living in poverty. Williams was honoured with the 2025 Giving Tree Award.

A New Chapter for Jessica Alba After Divorce

Alba's appearance with Ramirez comes less than a year after she filed for divorce from Warren, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to legal documents, the former couple listed their date of separation as 27 December 2024. They share three children: daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes.

Despite the end of their 16-year marriage, sources close to Alba told People that the split was amicable, with the pair committed to co-parenting their children.

The actress has previously spoken about prioritising family while balancing her career and philanthropic commitments. Speaking at the gala, she emphasised feeling 'full' and 'grateful' while ensuring her children remain her top priority.

Fans Celebrate Alba's 'Hard Launch' Online

The couple's public debut sparked a wave of online attention, with fans praising Alba's confidence and happiness in this new stage of life.

The term 'hard launch' trended across entertainment outlets, referring to the trend of celebrities openly confirming relationships through social media rather than through interviews or gossip leaks.

For Alba, who leads The Honest Company and continues her work with Baby2Baby, the night marked both a philanthropic milestone and a personal one, officially stepping into a new chapter with Ramirez at her side.