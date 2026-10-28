Michigan state troopers tracked down 44-year-old escaped convict Casie Jo Helsel using an airborne thermal imaging camera on Monday afternoon, discovering him buried beneath fallen timber and forest brush just two and a half hours after he walked out of custody.

The fugitive slipped out of the Crawford County Jail in Grayling at approximately 1.30pm on 26 October 2026, taking advantage of an exterior service door inadvertently propped open by a maintenance contractor.

Infrared footage released by Michigan State Police shows the aerial surveillance crew guiding ground officers directly to a thermal silhouette concealed in dense woodland, warning deputies that they were standing almost directly on top of the hidden prisoner.

Helsel, whose criminal record spans more than a quarter of a century, was returned to a secure detention cell by 3.58pm without armed confrontation.

The security breach prompted Sheriff Ryan Swope to initiate an immediate procedural investigation into internal perimeter protocols, even as neighbouring law enforcement agencies in Tennessee continued searching for convicted murderer Jacob Allen Morley, who breached the Northwest Correctional Complex the previous evening.

Michigan Inmate Escape Captured on Police Helicopter Footage

Michigan State Police released footage of the search on 27 October. The recording shows a helicopter surveying woodland before its thermal imaging camera focuses on a heat signature among bushes and debris.

A member of the helicopter team describes Helsel's apparent tendency to hide and wait until nightfall. The officer says: 'His MO is to hunker down, whether it be in the water, under a dock or at a stream on the edge and just wait 'till night'.

As officers approach the location, the voice from the helicopter becomes more urgent. 'You guys are almost standing on top of it. What we're seeing, heat-wise. We got him. We got him.'

The Michigan State Police footage shows how aerial assistance helped ground officers locate the concealed inmate. The force subsequently praised those involved in the operation, saying: 'Great work by all who worked together to safely take the suspect into custody.'

According to UNILAD, records from the Michigan Department of Corrections indicate that Helsel has a criminal history spanning more than 25 years. Specific offences and previous escape claims should be confirmed against official records before further details are published.

Propped-Open Door Prompts Review of Jail Procedures

Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said the door had been left open by a worker. Officials do not believe the door was deliberately left open to help Helsel escape, according to reports.

The incident was described as an administrative oversight. The door was reportedly used by people working with the jail to move items into and out of the facility.

Swope said his office would conduct a detailed review of its policies and procedures. The review is intended to help prevent similar incidents in the future. Officials have not publicly identified the worker involved.

The incident highlights the importance of access controls at detention facilities. However, the available information does not establish whether other security failures contributed to the escape.

Helsel's capture contrasts with a separate escape in Tennessee. On Sunday night, 25 October, 28-year-old Jacob Allen Morley escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

The Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed that Morley was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, alongside convictions for aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and vandalism. The department announced a search and appealed for public assistance.

Authorities offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Morley's arrest. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also listed him as wanted for escape.

The two cases illustrate different outcomes following escapes from custody. While Michigan authorities neutralised Helsel's escape within hours, law enforcement personnel across the American South continued their hunt for the convicted killer.