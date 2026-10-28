Katherine Kelly, a Florida woman accused of tracking her boyfriend's location and shooting another woman in Port St. John, Brevard County, on Saturday, 24 October 2026, faces attempted first-degree murder and multiple related charges.

Investigators say Kelly followed her boyfriend after he drove off in her Volkswagen, then allegedly fired into the passenger side of the car when she found him with another woman.

The incident followed Kelly's suspicions that her boyfriend, Elijah Baker, was being unfaithful. Investigators reported recovering messages from Baker's phone in which Kelly confronted him over those suspicions and threatened to shoot someone.

The messages are part of the police account of events preceding the shooting, although they do not establish whether Baker had been unfaithful.

Katherine Kelly Allegedly Tracked Boyfriend to Port St. John

Baker drove Kelly's Volkswagen away before meeting Angel Adenau, who was later injured in the shooting. According to the reported police account, Baker picked up Adenau at approximately 1.20am on Saturday, and the pair subsequently parked near a residence on Bamboo Avenue in Port St. John.

Kelly, a resident of Cocoa, allegedly tracked Baker's location and arranged an Uber journey to the area. Investigators described her journey as an attempt to locate her boyfriend rather than a chance encounter. The account does not identify the technology through which she tracked his location.

When Kelly arrived, Baker and Adenau were inside the parked Volkswagen, according to investigators. The available account does not include their statements about why they were together or what took place before Kelly approached.

Although investigators connected the confrontation to Kelly's suspicions about infidelity, the relationship between Baker and Adenau has not been independently established in the supplied information.

Katherine Kelly Accused of Shooting Passenger With Pink Glock

Investigators allege that Kelly approached the Volkswagen carrying a pink-and-black Glock handgun and fired one round through the passenger-side window. Investigators reported that the bullet struck Adenau in the left shoulder. No detailed medical update about her condition or treatment is provided in the available account.

Police subsequently located Kelly and took her into custody. Investigators also reported recovering a pink-and-black Glock handgun and a 9mm shell casing. The account does not include ballistics results establishing a forensic link between the recovered weapon and the shot fired at the vehicle.

The alleged shooting is central to several criminal counts. However, the police account does not supply a full independent reconstruction of the moments immediately before the gunfire. In particular, it does not include Adenau's or Baker's account of what they saw or heard during the confrontation.

During questioning, Kelly initially claimed that she had fired in self-defence, investigators reported. The supplied material does not explain what threat she believed she faced or provide evidence independently supporting or disproving that explanation. Detectives reported that her account subsequently changed.

'Make a Point' Remark Forms Part of Prosecution Account

According to investigators, Kelly later stated that she had fired because she wanted to 'make a point' about what she believed was Baker's infidelity. The words appear in the reported police account of her interview, rather than in an independently reviewed recording or transcript. Her reported statement does not amount to a finding of guilt.

Kelly faces charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the reported law enforcement records. These charges remain allegations, and no conviction is established by the available material.

Kelly was reported to be detained in Brevard County following her arrest. No verified plea or subsequent court ruling is established by the available account, which also provides no further medical update on Adenau's condition.

The precise circumstances of the confrontation, including Kelly's claimed reason for firing, remain matters for the legal proceedings.