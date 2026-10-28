The Alexander brothers asked to be housed together in federal prison during their sentencing in Manhattan on Tuesday. US District Judge Valerie Caproni favoured separating the convicted siblings, citing concerns about their influence on one another.

Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander each received 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and related offences. Tal said sharing a prison would make visits easier for their parents, both aged 70. The Federal Bureau of Prisons will make the final placement decisions.

The request followed the brothers' conviction on 9 March after a six-week federal trial. Prosecutors had sought life sentences, while defence lawyers requested the 15-year mandatory minimum.

The hearing also brought emotional accounts from women describing the lasting effects of sexual violence.

Alexander Brothers Seek Shared Prison for Family Visits

Tal Alexander told the court that his parents hoped to visit their sons every weekend. Housing the brothers in different institutions could make those journeys more difficult, according to an Associated Press account of the sentencing. The brothers have family ties to Miami, where they grew up.

Caproni agreed to recommend prisons near Miami but declined to endorse the request for a shared facility. She indicated that, given the choice, she would send the men to different prisons.

'I believe that they are and will continue to be bad influences on each other,' Caproni said.

A sentencing judge can recommend prison placements, but federal prison officials ultimately decide where inmates are housed.

Caproni also wanted specialists consulted before the brothers were placed together, according to courtroom reporting.

The brothers were arrested in December 2024 and have remained in custody since then. None testified at their trial, although all three addressed the court before sentencing. Each denied committing the crimes for which the jury convicted them.

Judge Questions Whether Alexander Brothers Should Remain Together

The judge's concerns followed a criminal case in which prosecutors described a coordinated pattern of sexual abuse.

According to the Justice Department, the brothers used wealth, travel and social connections to attract women to private events. Some were secretly drugged before being raped or sexually assaulted.

The department said the sex-trafficking scheme ran from at least 2008 until 2021. The victims included minors. Prosecutors presented evidence that the brothers and others arranged encounters through social media, dating applications and party promoters.

Oren and Tal were prominent luxury property brokers with clients in New York and Miami. Alon worked in the family's private security business.

Prosecutors said the brothers' professional success helped them gain access to the exclusive settings described during the trial.

At sentencing, lawyers argued that marriage, parenthood and changes in the brothers' behaviour showed they had matured.

Caproni rejected the suggestion that those circumstances demonstrated rehabilitation. She described their conduct as 'monstrous', while declining the prosecution's request for life imprisonment.

Oren and Alon are twins aged 39. Tal is 40. All three maintained their innocence despite the convictions, and their lawyers have indicated they intend to appeal.

Alexander Brothers' Sentences Follow Victims' Accounts of Abuse

Eleven women spoke during the sentencing hearing, while a prosecutor read another victim's statement, according to the Associated Press. Some addressed the brothers directly and described fear, disrupted relationships and lasting trauma. Several had asked for life sentences.

Bela Koval described an encounter in the Hamptons that she said had left her deeply affected. 'What looked like a beautiful place became a mansion of horror, a place full of dark secrets,' she told the court, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors said at least 70 women had accused one or more of the brothers of sexual assault. That broader total represents allegations received by investigators, not 70 separate convictions. The trial verdict and sentencing covered specific federal offences established in court.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald praised the women who came forward and said the punishment reflected the gravity of the crimes. The Justice Department confirmed that each brother also received 10 years of supervised release.

Alon and Oren were fined $300,000 (£223,955) each, while Tal was fined $350,000 (£263,384).

Caproni also ordered sex-offender treatment subject to probation-office approval, according to reporting from the hearing. Those requirements are separate from the unresolved question of where the brothers will be imprisoned.

The Bureau of Prisons has not announced whether the Alexander brothers will remain together or serve their sentences at different institutions. Caproni's recommendation for a location near Miami does not compel the agency to assign them to a particular prison.

The judge has made her preference for separation clear, but federal prison officials retain authority over the final decision. Whether the brothers' parents will have one prison to visit, or several, remains undecided.