KEY POINTS Host FanFan's 'Diddy' joke, a reference to Kai Cenat's new haircut, immediately sparked outrage from the audience and online viewers.

Fellow streamer Tylil called out FanFan on stage, escalating the controversy.

The incident has fueled debate over crossing the line with comedy, contrasting the popular streamer with a figure facing serious sexual abuse and criminal charges.

Twitch streamer and host FanFan's remarks recently drew flack for comparing fellow streamer Kai Cenat to controversial media mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs during the 2025 Streamer Awards.

FanFan, who was hosting the event, likened Cenat to Combs in part due to the similarity of their physical appearances.

'Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was you, right?' she remarked.

She was then called out by content creator Tylil James, who was also at the event. James asked for the microphone and defended Cenat.

'If you're going to be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night,' he said.

Cenat won Best Collab, Best Marathon, Best Streamed Event, and Best Just Chatting Streamer during the event on Saturday.

Backlash from Fans

Fans did not appreciate the joke, due in part to the severity of Comb's sexual abuse allegations and ongoing legal battles. The recent release of the documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, also shed to light additional accusations, narratives, and conclusions.

'Fanfan calling Kai Diddy is so gross and inappropriate, he deserves a formal apology from the show. I don't see any white streamers being referred to convicted rapists,' said one user on X.

The 4-part documentary, released by rapper and Combs' known critic 50 Cent, is currently streaming on Netflix. It has since garnered much attention, reaching #1 on the streaming platform and defeating current Netflix giant Stranger Things Season 5.

Combs' legal team has also sent several cease-and-desist orders just hours after the documentary's release on 1 December 2025, claiming that some footage used was illegally obtained. Netflix has since pushed back on the orders.

Combs faces a number of accusations and civil lawsuits ranging from sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, and physical abuse dating back decades.

This year, he was acquitted of serious charges such as sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. However, he was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for transportation to engage in prostitution.

Damn I love you guys so much❤️ pic.twitter.com/iSx8yv44aK — Kai Cenat (@KaiCenat) December 7, 2025

An Inside Joke

Some fans defended FanFan, stating that Cenat and Combs' resemblance has been an inside joke in the streaming fanbase and community.

'@fanfan I don't give a shit what anyone says. Your jokes were funny as fuck, and you're funnier than 90% of the people there,' said another user on X.

Cenat has yet to comment on the remarks. During the event, he spoke instead to fellow streamers to focus on their mental health.

'One thing I wanted to say to you guys tonight is I hope a lot of creators in here and everybody at home and the viewers and the streamers really take care of your mental health,' he said.

He also expressed his love for anime, stating that series such as Death Note and Naruto had gotten him through some tough times.

Personal Issues With Girlfriend's Mom

Cenat had been recently dealing with some personal drama with his girlfriend's family, fellow content creator Gabrielle 'Gigi' Alayah. In November, Alayah's mother accused Cenat of causing a rift in her family though an Instagram video.

She said she 'no longer recognized' her daughter and that Cenat allegedly never had a proper conversation with her. This comes after a 2024 video by Alayah resurfaced where spoke of having an unloving childhood.