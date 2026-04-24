New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has announced a temporary leave of absence to seek professional counselling amid viral speculation about his marriage and his wife's health.

The 50-year-old former linebacker, currently at the centre of a media firestorm involving leaked photos in Sedona, confirmed he will step away from team duties during the final stages of the NFL Draft. The move follows weeks of online confusion where social media sleuths incorrectly linked old health-related posts to his wife, Jen Vrabel.

While Vrabel has committed to a personal recovery programme to provide the 'best version' of himself to his family and the Patriots organisation, the intersection of a debunked Mike Vrabel wife cancer rumour and a very real Mike Vrabel Sedona controversy has created a coaching crisis in Foxborough.

Online sleuths continued digging up information on Vrabel and found a post dating back to 2024. In that post, Vrabel gave an update on someone suffering from breast cancer.

Social Media Posts Spark Confusion Online

Considering this was about the same time when most noticed Vrabel getting too close for comfort with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini, some incorrectly concluded that the 50-year-old former linebacker was referring to his wife, Jeanne 'Jen' Vrabel.

'If there's a bright side, it's in the actual details of diagnosis. She has what's called ductal carcinoma in situ. In short, it's a typically non-invasive form of breast cancer that develops from microcalcifications,' part of Vrabel's 2024 IG post read.

In 2025, another post was put up, something that even spurred more speculation among social media users.

'Sitting next to wifey during chemo as she kicked breast cancer's sorry a**,' part of that 2025 IG post read.

Given the two posts, it is not hard to see why most would assume that Mike was talking about Jen Vrabel. But according to a report, the posts do not refer to Jeanne Vrabel. Further, it went on to state that there is no evidence that the former college volleyball player is suffering from cancer.

Vrabel Steps Away To Seek Counselling. While that should somehow explain it, the timing was unfortunate. It was about this same time that the Vrabel-Russini controversy broke out, a scandal that continues to be discussed to this day.

Vrabel and Russini tried to clear the air, explaining that the sightings were nothing more than two friends hanging out. However, more photos surfaced showing the two getting too close for comfort.

With things getting out of control, it appears Vrabel has had enough. As mentioned earlier, he revealed that he would be taking a break to get counselling. This means he won't be with the Patriots on NFL Draft Day 3, per a report from ESPN.

'As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organisation, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counselling, starting this weekend,' Vrabel stated.

For the Patriots, the absence of their head coach will be crucial. New England owns 11 selections in this year's draft and eight of them are on the final draft day. Regardless, Pats management believes Mike Vrabel already worked in advance and gave instructions to the coaching staff.

'While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend,' the Patriots said in an official statement.

Jen Vrabel has understandably kept herself out of the spotlight to avoid being dragged into the mess involving her husband and Russini. Both met in college and tied the knot in 1999.

By opting for counselling now, the coach appears to be attempting to save his career and his home life simultaneously. The Patriots have not set a firm date for his return, though he is expected to be back before the start of mandatory minicamps.