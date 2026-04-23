Victoria Beckham has spoken about getting through 'tough times' during what she called a 'challenging year' in a new US television interview, as speculation continues over a rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and the fallout from his recent 'bribe' allegations against his parents.

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Tension inside the Beckham family spilled into public view in January, when Brooklyn, 27, said he did 'not want to reconcile with my family' and accused Victoria of cancelling plans to design wife Nicola Peltz's wedding dress at the last minute. He also claimed his parents tried to 'bribe' him into signing away the rights to his name and alleged that Nicola, 31, had been made to feel unwelcome by the wider family.

The new comments came during Victoria's appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Tuesday 21 April, where host Jenna Bush Hager put the issue squarely, if delicately: 'You have had a pretty public challenging year — we have talked about it on this show. How do you get through the tough times?'

Victoria did not mention Brooklyn by name, nor did she refer to the alleged bribe or the wedding dress dispute. Instead, she answered in broad strokes about resilience and the people around her, a choice that felt as much like message as omission.

'I have incredible people around me,' she said, crediting both her own parents and David's family for providing support. 'We're very close to my parents and David's parents, and we support each other through everything that we do.'

Victoria Beckham Leans On Family As Rift With Brooklyn Deepens

If Brooklyn's January statement signalled a clear break, Victoria's response on air seemed to sketch the opposite picture: a tight parental unit, grandparents included, closing ranks around what she repeatedly called 'our children.'

Sheinelle Jones observed that Victoria and David had 'weathered a lot together' over the years. Victoria agreed, describing their marriage as something that had evolved through shared ambition as much as shared history.

'We've grown together, and that's where I feel so blessed,' she said. 'We really have grown together. We support each other. We both got big dreams. We are both very, very ambitious, and we support each other. I want him to be the best version of himself, and that's what he wants for me.'

It was a strikingly united front given the swirl of headlines around their eldest son.

Brooklyn's comments in January painted a very different family dynamic, one in which he felt pressured over his own name and protective of Nicola's place in the clan. The model alleged that Victoria had pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding gown at the '11th hour,' and that he interpreted later discussions over his name as an attempt to control his future.

Again, Victoria did not address any of that directly on the programme. Instead, she pivoted to what sounded like a carefully chosen principle.

She and David, she said, 'always put our children first.'

'We love our children so much,' she added, 'and have always really focused on protecting our children.'

Taken at face value, that is a standard celebrity-parent line. In the current context, it also reads as a quiet defence: a reminder that whatever is being alleged, the Beckhams see themselves as acting out of parental duty rather than self-interest. It does not answer Brooklyn's claims, but it does reposition the couple as guardians trying to shield their family from precisely the kind of public rift now unfolding.

Brooklyn Beckham Rift And 'Bribe' Claims Still Unanswered

Brooklyn's decision to air grievances in January marked one of the most public challenges to the Beckham brand of tightly managed family unity. His allegation that his parents tried to 'bribe' him into 'signing away the rights' to his name was particularly explosive, suggesting a business-style dispute wrapped in family language.

The specifics of that alleged bribe have not been set out in detail, and the Beckhams have not confirmed any financial or contractual disagreement with their son. With only Brooklyn's side currently on the record, key elements of the story remain unverified, and there is no independent documentation publicly available that would settle the question one way or the other.

David Beckham has edged closer than his wife to addressing the situation, but only just. Less than 24 hours after Brooklyn's statement, he gave an interview in which he spoke about the morals and values he tries to instil in his children. When pressed, he declined to answer questions directly about the feud.

That pattern continued this week. In her Today appearance, Victoria talked about 'tough times' and a 'challenging year' while scrupulously skirting the very details that have fascinated the public. The effect is oddly double: there is no outright denial of Brooklyn's account, but also no acceptance of it. Everything, for now, sits in a fog of implication, loyalty and carefully framed love.

What is clear is that Victoria is choosing to communicate in hints and generalities rather than confrontations. For a woman who built a global fashion label on controlled aesthetics and a pop career on a single, unwavering persona, that instinct for management extends to her family narrative as well.

Whether Brooklyn, watching from the outside, will hear his mother's talk of 'protecting our children' as an olive branch, a coded rebuke or simply background noise is something only he can decide — and so far, he has shown no public appetite for reconciliation.