Italy has not tried to smooth things over. Instead, it has pushed back after Paolo Zampolli, an envoy linked to US President Donald Trump, suggested the country should replace Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The proposal, raised against the tensions over Iran's place in the tournament, has been widely viewed in Rome as political and out of bounds.

The idea surfaced this week as the competition draws closer, and it has landed badly. Officials in Rome have called it inappropriate and offensive, stressing that places at the World Cup must be earned on the pitch. The suggestion has also unsettled figures across Italian football and government. Many believe it risks pulling the national team into a political row it never asked for.

It leaves Italy in an awkward spot. The country now finds itself defending both its sporting principles and its diplomatic stance.

Italy Rejects 'Inappropriate' Proposal

Zampolli's apparent aim was to repair ties between Italy and the United States after recent strains linked to Trump's remarks on Pope Leo XIV and the Iran war. Instead, his suggestion seems to have deepened the divide. Italian officials moved quickly to distance themselves.

They made it clear Italy would not support any attempt to enter the World Cup outside the usual qualification process. According to ESPN, Italy's sports minister Andrea Abodi described the proposal as 'not possible' and 'not appropriate'.

Abodi insisted national teams must earn their place through competition. The response was firm and left little room for doubt.

There is also concern about the wider impact. Officials fear that accepting such a move would damage Italy's standing in international football and set a troubling example for future tournaments.

Italian Olympic Chief Dismisses Idea Outright

Criticism has not come solely from the government. Italian Olympic Committee president Luciano Buonfiglio also rejected the proposal in clear terms.

He called the idea of replacing Iran offensive and out of step with the spirit of sport, saying teams 'need to deserve to go to the World Cup.' His remarks echoed a broader unease about football being dragged into political disputes.

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Buonfiglio's stance reinforces the message coming from Rome. Italy does not want to be seen to benefit from another nation's exclusion, particularly under controversial circumstances.

Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti struck a similar tone, describing Zampolli's proposal as 'shameful'.

US Position on Iran Adds Complexity

The situation has been further complicated by signals from Washington regarding Iran's participation. US officials have indicated that Iran can still compete despite ongoing tensions.

As reported by Al Jazeera, authorities said Iranian players would be allowed to take part, though individuals linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could face restrictions. It points to a selective approach rather than a full ban.

Trump backed that position, saying his administration would not want to affect the participation of Iranian athletes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That has raised questions about the original proposal. If Iran is allowed to compete, the argument for replacing them begins to fall apart.

Rubio Signals A Cautious Approach

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also addressed the issue, taking a more measured line. He acknowledged the sensitivity around Iran's participation but stopped short of supporting any drastic steps.

Rubio suggested decisions would have to balance security concerns with international commitments, The New York Times reported. His comments underscore how complicated it is when sport and foreign policy overlap.

In an interview, Rubio said the United States has not told Iran that it cannot come. He stressed the concern is not with the athletes but with individuals accompanying them who may have ties to the IRGC.

He added the United States could not allow IRGC terrorists to enter the country under the guise of trainers or journalists. His position suggests a clear line within the US that only an official Iranian delegation would be permitted.

For its part, Iran says it is ready. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Sports and Youth has secured all necessary arrangements for the team's participation.

A Wider Debate On Sport And Politics

The controversy has opened up a broader debate about politics in global sport. The 2026 FIFA World Cup has long been framed as a moment of unity, yet recent developments show how quickly that idea can come under strain.

For Italy, this goes beyond football. It is about defending a basic principle that teams qualify through performance, not political favour.

The response from Rome is clear enough. Even in a tense international geopolitical climate, some lines are not there to be crossed.