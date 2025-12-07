It has been 25 years since they first graced our screens as Jackie and Kelso, but the romance between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis—one of Hollywood's most beloved real-life couples—is reportedly under immense strain.

Despite presenting a united front for years, sources now claim the pair are at a difficult emotional and professional deadlock, with one side of the marriage focused entirely on work and the other on maintaining their family life and A-list social circle.

The core issue, according to a source speaking exclusively to Star magazine, is the simple yet powerful dilemma of 'all work and no play.' The focus of 47-year-old Kutcher has quietly, but completely, shifted.

The actor, famous for roles in That '70s Show and Two and a Half Men, has been meticulously cultivating a second career as a powerful business mogul and tech investor.

This year, his position in the industry was solidified when he joined the Soho House board of directors, following his August investment in the consortium that acquired the private members' club.

This move signals a deep, serious commitment to the commercial world that now appears to overshadow his Hollywood life.

'Ashton's focus is on the tech world. He's kind of lost interest in Hollywood,' the source admitted, confirming the actor is now dedicating all his energy to ventures and 'befriending these tech bros.'

This singular focus has reportedly excluded more than just his acting career; it has pushed aside the very people who have known the couple for years.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: The Impact of Trading Friends for Finance

The change in priorities has had a profound human consequence on their marriage and family unit, which includes their daughter Wyatt, 11, and son Dimitri, 9.

The source elaborates that the majority of the couple's A-list friends are now being neglected. 'These are people they've known for years and suddenly Ashton doesn't have time for them.'

Between his extensive portfolio of investments and the few TV and film projects the That '70s Show alum still takes on, 'there's little time for socialising', the insider added. While Kutcher himself is content—because 'he's got his fingers in so many pies'—the result for Kunis, 42, is becoming increasingly isolating.

For Kunis, the strain of her husband's constant work is now manifesting in emotional loneliness. The Bad Moms star, who has a successful career of her own, 'finds it very isolating' that her husband seems to have abandoned their shared social life in favour of his new commercial passion.

This isn't a situation where Kunis is prepared to simply step aside, however. She is firmly committed to her own life in Los Angeles and her acting career.

The Crossroads of Two Very Different Paths: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The actress 'doesn't want to give up her life in Los Angeles or her career,' the source continued. 'She still has a lot she wants to accomplish and a lot of exciting projects in the works, so just turning her back on Hollywood isn't an option.'

This unwillingness on Kunis's part to sacrifice her professional fulfilment highlights the serious schism opening up in the relationship. They are no longer simply two actors sharing the same path; they are a tech mogul and a successful actress, with two distinct worlds pulling them apart.

The source bluntly summarised the state of their union, saying the couple 'are on two very different paths right now.' This is more than a rough patch; it is a fundamental divergence of priorities that will require difficult choices. 'That's something they need to figure out, which is going to be tough,' the insider concluded.

The couple, who found love years after their sitcom days and became a symbol of lasting Hollywood commitment, now face a painful decision: can Ashton Kutcher find a way to balance his powerful, growing commercial empire with the needs of his marriage, or will his tech focus finally fracture the foundation of a seemingly perfect celebrity romance?

IBTimes UK has reached out to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for comments.