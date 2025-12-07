The glamorous, high-stakes romance between two power players often comes with a simple catch—geography. For Hollywood royalty Jennifer Aniston, 56, and her hypnotherapist beau, Jim Curtis, 50, that geographical divide has reportedly led to a major 'crossroads' in their relationship, with one source telling Star Magazine that the solution lies squarely in the hands of the New York-based author.

Aniston, the beloved Friends alum, remains fiercely committed to her home and career base in Los Angeles. Her forthcoming schedule confirms her deep West Coast roots, with major production expected for the film adaptation of the memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died and the eagerly anticipated Season 5 of her multi-award-winning series, The Morning Show.

Meanwhile, Curtis, a successful author and virtual coach who has previously collaborated with famous names such as Julianne Hough and Miranda Kerr, hosts his live workshops and builds his career squarely in the Big Apple. The logistics of a bicoastal arrangement, where two hugely successful careers pull in opposite directions, are now creating an undeniable tension.

'It's a tough situation,' a source exclusively revealed. The complexity is rooted less in scheduling and more in a deeply held aversion to life on the East Coast by the A-list actress herself.

Jennifer Aniston's Ultimatum: Is Her Boyfriend Forced To Relocate?

The problem, according to insiders, is not simply that New York City is inconvenient—it's that Jennifer Aniston simply will not live there permanently.

The source was clear, 'New York City is not a place she wants to ever live permanently,' before spilling, 'It's a nice place for Jen to visit, but she prefers the SoCal climate. That makes life tricky for Jim, who needs to be in New York a lot.'

This insistence on Southern California sunshine and space creates a significant human consequence for Curtis: he must move his working life. Despite the couple spending a cosy Thanksgiving weekend together on the East Coast and becoming 'Instagram official' recently, Aniston is only prepared to compromise so far.

'Jen's adapting, but only to a point,' the source claims, making the ultimate demand starkly clear: 'If Jim wants to keep things going with Jen, he needs to scale up his work in Los Angeles as much as possible!' The message is unequivocal, and it casts a shadow over the future of their relationship.

How Jennifer Aniston's Past NYC Failure Haunts Her New Romance

The actress's reluctance to return to a permanent life in New York is based on more than just a preference for the climate—it is a lesson learned from a highly publicised romantic failure. Jennifer Aniston, despite being raised in the Big Apple, previously tried to make it work in 2011 during her then-budding romance with diehard New Yorker Justin Theroux.

The attempt saw her purchase two West Village apartments for $7 million. However, within a single year, she sold the properties at a loss, choosing instead to relocate with Theroux to her beloved Bel-Air mansion, where they eventually married in 2015.

Speaking about that brief period of urban living, Aniston later confessed to The Kyle and Jackie O Show, per People, that 'it felt like I was [living] in a fishbowl.' That sense of being constantly on display and lacking privacy seems to have permanently soured the actress on living in the world's most famous metropolis.

Eight years on from her divorce from Theroux, Aniston is now hitting up New York spots like the Greenwich Hotel and Cafe Cluny more frequently with Curtis. Yet, the past failure serves as a heavy warning sign. If the hypnotherapist cannot make L.A. his new centre of operations, the relationship is destined to succumb to the distance.

Ultimately, the source concluded with a summation of the stark choice facing the 50-year-old author: 'Jim needs to adjust his life to make things work.' In the glamorous, high-pressure world of Hollywood celebrity romance, it appears the only coast that matters is the one Jennifer Aniston calls home.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Jennifer Aniston's reps for comments.