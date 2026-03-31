BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills has been sacked by the broadcaster over reported concerns regarding his personal conduct. The 53-year-old DJ, who had been with the BBC for nearly 30 years, signed off his last show on 24 March with the words 'Back tomorrow', but did not return to the airwaves.

The BBC has confirmed that Mills is no longer contracted to work with the company, though details of the allegations have not been made public. Reports indicate the concerns relate to a historic relationship dating back more than 10 years.

Scott Mills' Career at BBC Radio

Scott Mills has been a prominent figure on British radio since the 1990s, hosting a variety of shows across BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2. He took over the Radio 2 Breakfast Show from Zoe Ball just over a year ago and quickly became a familiar voice to millions of listeners.

Over his career, Mills has interviewed numerous high-profile celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and Harry Styles. His tenure at the BBC has made him one of the most recognised radio personalities in the UK.

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Timeline of Events Leading to Sacking

First reported by The Mirror, Mills' departure from the BBC unfolded suddenly. On 24 March, he concluded his breakfast show as usual, signalling a return the following day. Instead, veteran DJ Gary Davies appeared on air on 25 March, introducing himself simply as 'Gary in for Scott'. No explanation for Mills' absence was provided to listeners at the time.

A BBC spokesperson later confirmed that Mills is no longer contracted to the organisation. According to reports, an internal memo from BBC Radio's Director of Music Lorna Clarke addressed staff directly, acknowledging that the news would be 'sudden and unexpected' and likely come as a shock.

'I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity,' said Clarke. 'Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I'm able to. While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything further now.'

Details of the Allegations

Media outlets have reported that the allegations against Mills relate to a historic relationship over 10 years ago. The BBC has not released further details, and Mills himself has not commented publicly. The broadcaster has emphasised that it is handling the matter internally.

Impact on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show

The sudden departure of Mills has left a key vacancy on one of the UK's most listened-to radio programmes. The BBC and industry observers are now considering who will replace him. Bookmakers have listed several potential candidates. Vernon Kay, who currently hosts a mid-morning show on Radio 2, is the favourite at 6/4. Gary Davies, who filled in immediately after Mills' exit, is the second favourite at 5/2.

Other possible successors include OJ Borg at 11/4, Rylan Clark at 7/2, Clara Amfo at 4/1, Tony Blackburn at 6/1, and Claudia Winkleman at 8/1. Comedians Joe Wilkinson and Alex Horne are also on the list at 10/1 and 20/1 respectively. The decision is being closely watched by listeners and industry insiders, with attention on who will next occupy the flagship breakfast slot.