The search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of television journalist Savannah Guthrie, has taken an unexpected turn following reports of a second alleged ransom note. According to a new report, the contents of that letter suggest a fatal outcome for the missing woman.

This development follows weeks of attention on the case, which began when a demand for a Bitcoin ransom was made. While the initial deadline for that payment has long since passed, the discussion of the second note has provided the most significant update to date. International Business Times UK could not independently verify the claims.

Megyn Kelly Reveals Details of the Alleged Second Note

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Shock Claim Second 'Ransom Note' Was Apology Saying She 'Went to God', Hinting Tragic Outcome Nancy Guthrie Update: Shock Claim Second 'Ransom Note' Was Apology Saying She 'Went to God', Hinting Tragic Outcome

In a recent episode of 'The Megyn Kelly Show', the veteran journalist cited reports from the account Nerdy Addict regarding a shift in the kidnappers' messaging. According to Kelly, the second note sent to Savannah Guthrie was not a further demand for money but an apparent apology.

The message reportedly stated that Nancy Guthrie had 'gone to be with God', after an unexpected heart condition led to her death during the ordeal. The captors allegedly claimed they had not anticipated that the elderly woman's underlying heart condition was serious, and expressed regret for the outcome.

Sources cited by Nerdy Addict reportedly believed the letters were from the same individuals who had demanded Bitcoin from Savannah's family. The second note, however, contained no further demands. Nerdy Addict stated that its information had been verified by two independent sources. Kelly nonetheless urged viewers to treat the report with caution, noting that it had 'not been publicly released or confirmed by the media.' She added, however, that the reporting she had previously relied upon from the account in Nancy's case 'has all proven to be very sound', which was her reason for sharing it.

Bitcoin Ransom Demands and the Hoax Theory

Kelly revisited the ransom notes from the kidnappers, which Savannah reportedly believed were genuine. According to reports, the kidnappers initially demanded $4 million (approximately £3 million) in Bitcoin by 5 February, a figure that had increased to $6 million (approximately £4.5 million) by 9 February. The family requested proof of life but did not receive any.

A second ransom note reportedly arrived on 5 February, in which the kidnappers described what had allegedly happened to Nancy. Savannah reportedly responded two days later, asking the kidnappers to return her mother. Kelly noted that 'the family did not actually pay' the ransom. Maureen O'Connell, host of 'Best Case Worst Case', who joined Kelly for the episode, suggested the family likely withheld payment on FBI advice, given the absence of proof of life.

James Hamilton, a former FBI and security expert, did not consider the apology note significant. In his assessment, the correspondence reflected the behaviour of 'scam artists' who prey on 'grief' and 'vulnerability.' 'They're saying anything they can to get paid. It really doesn't move the needle a lot for me,' he said. Kelly responded by noting that Savannah herself was convinced the notes were from the actual kidnappers.

Authorities Dismiss Links to Discovery in Arizona Canal

A female body was discovered in a canal near Nancy Guthrie's family home, prompting public concern. The Scottsdale Police Department urged the public to refrain from unfounded speculation and confirmed the discovery was not related to Nancy's case.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously noted that Nancy requires daily medication, and that missing doses could pose a serious risk to her health. Nancy has been missing for nearly two months, with no confirmed proof of life reported since her disappearance. Savannah Guthrie has announced she will return to the 'Today' programme on Monday, 6 April.