Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, the Hollywood power couple married since 2015, are reportedly experiencing strain as the actress maintains close ties with her Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery co-star Josh O'Connor, according to an exclusive source speaking to In Touch magazine this month.

The 42-year-old Black Swan star and her 48-year-old husband, parents to 11-year-old Wyatt and nine-year-old Dimitri, have long projected a rock-solid image, but whispers of tension over Kunis's lingering chemistry with the 35-year-old British actor are growing louder. Filming for Netflix's 2025 whodunnit sequel wrapped last year, yet their rapport remains strong.

Kunis and Kutcher's romance bloomed onscreen during That '70s Show in the late 1990s, evolving into real life over a decade later with a low-key courthouse wedding in New York. They have navigated scandals together like Kutcher's awkward support for Danny Masterson, and built a family life that seemed envy-proof, with Kutcher supporting Kunis's pivot to meatier roles after years of comedies. Hollywood friendships can, however, test even the strongest bonds, particularly when sparks fly off-set.

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Off-Screen Tensions

Kunis and O'Connor 'got on like a house on fire' throughout production of Wake Up Dead Man, directed by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. 'They have real chemistry, the kind you can't fake,' the insider said, adding that it did not fully translate on screen but sparked during press events.

In a joint BBC Radio 1 interview, Kunis praised O'Connor, saying, 'I love Josh. On a personal level, he's a wonderful human being ... a great human. You're lovely and fun and so talented.'

That praise has reportedly unsettled Kutcher, who fully supports his wife's big-screen ambitions and wants her success to serve as a model for their children, the source said. Yet continued contact with O'Connor after filming is 'testing [his] patience.' It is not jealousy in full force, as O'Connor poses no real threat on paper.

𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐚 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐬’ 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬’𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' marriage is reportedly facing a new… pic.twitter.com/VCl0S1L7Qx — Ranked News (@RankedNews) March 29, 2026

O'Connor is in a serious relationship with Irish actress Alison Oliver, recently celebrated for Saltburn, and reportedly behaves impeccably as he pursues the next James Bond role. 'He's on his best behaviour because he desperately wants to be Bond or at least a finalist,' the source said. Rumours have circulated since last year, fuelled by O'Connor's coy remarks and an interview with Craig.

Kutcher is no stranger to co-star flirtations, recalling his Two and a Half Men days or Jobs promotions with various leading ladies, but this situation reportedly feels personal. Friends have long noted the couple's diverging paths, with Kutcher's tech ventures and venture capital empire leaving little room for LA socialising and isolating Kunis, who seeks to maintain her career momentum.

'Ashton has no problem with it because he's got his fingers in so many pies, but Mila finds it very isolating,' one earlier report noted. Vow renewals were suggested as a remedy, but Kunis reportedly saw them as a temporary fix over deeper cracks. The O'Connor situation has now added fuel to the fire.

Hollywood Strain

Kunis, reinvigorated by Wake Up Dead Man after pushing for serious roles, reportedly buzzed from set camaraderie while Kutcher focused on his business empire. The source stressed realism, saying, 'Of course you're going to make new friends and hit it off with new co-stars,' but added that patience wears thin when texts and calls persist.

O'Connor, with his posh Challengers charm and God's Own Country grit, embodies the fresh energy Kunis is seeking professionally. Safe flirtation, perhaps, given his steady girlfriend and Bond ambitions keeping him disciplined.

Kutcher has resisted therapy suggestions from Kunis's circle, insisting they are fine without counsellors, even as friends note there is 'no stigma' around it. Kunis, meanwhile, continues to pursue her Hollywood ambitions, with 'exciting projects' lined up and no intention of stepping aside for Kutcher's boardrooms.

No public comments have been issued, with neither Kunis's representatives, Kutcher's team, nor O'Connor's camp responding, leaving the story firmly in tabloid territory. It should be treated cautiously until confirmed, as sources may embellish.