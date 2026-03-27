Timothée Chalamet is facing fresh scrutiny over his relationship with Kylie Jenner, with friends and family said to be urging him to refocus on his career after his Best Actor loss at the 2026 Oscars on 8 March. The 30‑year‑old, widely tipped to win for Marty Supreme, instead lost out to Michael B. Jordan's performance in Sinners, and insiders claim the fallout has intensified questions about whether his three‑year romance is hurting his image.

Host Conan O'Brien reportedly roasted Chalamet during the ceremony over his past opera comments and his all‑white red‑carpet look, further fuelling chatter that the night was a misstep for the star.

Oscars Backlash And Growing Questions Over Kylie Jenner Romance

Chalamet's Oscar night is said to have unravelled quickly. O'Brien opened with a jibe about security threats from 'opera and ballet communities', riffing on Chalamet's earlier quip that 'no one cares' about those arts, a remark that drew criticism online.

Viewers also mocked his crisp white Givenchy suit, dubbing it a 'milkman's' uniform unfit for Hollywood's biggest night. It capped a publicity run in which he jokingly described his skills as 'top level s***' and coordinated a neon orange look with Jenner at the Marty Supreme premiere. Sources now claim those choices looked too close to a Kardashian‑style playbook.

'Everyone in the industry is saying he would have won if he'd played things differently,' one source dished to heat. 'There's this sense that his publicity push and all his outlandish comments are what did him in. A lot of people in his camp are blaming the influence of the Kardashians.'

People around the actor reportedly believe aligning himself with Jenner's no‑press‑is‑bad‑press approach has chipped away at his serious‑actor credentials. At the same time, insiders say the dynamic is complicated. 'He and Kylie are happy. Their chemistry is off the charts and she's been nothing but sweet. But his career is still his first love and he's incredibly ambitious.'

That tension has been apparent before. On Oscars night, viral clips appeared to show Chalamet's sister Pauline giving Jenner a cool reception during a hug attempt, according to a body‑language analyst. Their reported rift stretches back to May last year, when Jenner posed in lingerie while showing off a large ring, sparking engagement speculation. Pauline's disapproval was said to have deepened over what sources describe as clashing 'morals and values'.

Can’t help but notice how reluctant Timothee Chalamet was to introduce his sister Pauline Chalamet to Kylie Jenner , he probably was embarrassed that as a single man he is courting a mother of two ….. pic.twitter.com/Kakn7KYGeq — Diamie (fc catalyst 🔥🦅) (@Diamie_x) March 16, 2026

Family Concerns And Fresh Pressure After Timothée's Oscars Loss

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Chalamet and Jenner's relationship began in 2023, drawing instant scepticism from some of those closest to him. Pauline was said to have questioned the match from the outset, reportedly viewing Jenner as a 'spotlight chaser' who had followed a similar pattern with previous rapper partners.

By last March, as rumours swirled about a $300,000 ring purchase, family members were dismissing talk of a wedding as a 'terrible mistake' and privately calling the pair 'complete opposites'.

Post‑Oscars, those concerns appear to have resurfaced. Insiders claim Chalamet's friends, including Pauline, are 'warning him to stay focused' as he prepares to start work on Dune: Part Three.

'With another long shoot coming up and all the pressure, plus the constant push to distance himself from Kylie, it's hard to see how this isn't going to cause serious strain,' one source said.

Kylie Jenner's Camp Pushes Back Against 'Blame Game'

Sources close to Jenner dismiss suggestions she is responsible for Chalamet's awards disappointment. She turned Kylie Cosmetics from reality‑TV origins on Keeping Up with the Kardashians into a beauty empire and was named the youngest self‑made billionaire by Forbes at 21.

'People in Kylie's world find it pretty laughable that anyone would try and pin the blame on her,' one insider said. 'He's a fully grown adult who made his own choices, not some puppet under Kylie's spell. If anything, she's under his spell because she's constantly obsessing about him.'

Insiders say Jenner has been offering emotional support in the wake of his Oscar loss. 'He's moping around about losing the Oscar. She's having to work overtime to try and cheer him up. And instead of being grateful, he's moody all the time,' the source claimed. Friends are said to be encouraging her to assert herself, telling her to remember 'she's the prize', but those close to her insist Jenner remains deeply invested.

According to one insider, 'The one thing that's still as strong as ever is the chemistry. Kylie brags all the time that what they have in the bedroom isn't something he's going to get anywhere else.'

Engagement Rumours, Career Priorities And An Uncertain Future

Engagement speculation peaked in January after Chalamet declared 'I love you' during his Critics Choice Awards speech. Jenner later shared a nail tutorial featuring a pinky diamond that some followers described as 'ill‑fitting', prompting fans to gush, 'Mrs. Chalamet has never looked this beautiful.'

Now, however, people in Jenner's circle are urging caution. 'They're warning her that she's creating a major imbalance. She wants a ring but there's no indication that Timmy's anywhere near ready. He seems married to his career,' one source said.

For now, none of the claims have been confirmed by Chalamet's or Jenner's representatives. Past split rumours around the couple have emerged before and faded without comment from either party.

Chalamet is said to be regrouping in private as he looks ahead to his next projects, while Jenner continues to maintain a high public profile. With his ambition, her expanding empire and ongoing family tensions, the couple face renewed questions about whether their relationship can withstand the pressures of awards‑season scrutiny and another major film shoot.