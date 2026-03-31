After announcing his retirement in December 2025, John Cena will make an unexpected return to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 42, confirmed as the official host of the two‑night event in Las Vegas on 18 and 19 April 2026.

The 17‑time world champion's appearance marks his first WWE involvement since retiring from in‑ring competition late last year, adding high‑profile star power to the buildup towards the biggest show on the wrestling calendar. Cena's comeback role was announced via a video he shared on social media, where he teased his involvement ahead of the Las Vegas spectacle.

WrestleMania has a longstanding tradition of celebrity and legend appearances in non‑competitive roles, and Cena's hosting duties are expected to involve on‑screen segments that tie into the event's major storylines. While there is no official indication he will compete in a match, his presence adds significant intrigue to the weekend's narrative.

Confirmed WrestleMania 42 Match Card

As WrestleMania 42 approaches, WWE has officially confirmed a stacked match lineup featuring some of the promotion's top talent. These bouts are set to headline both nights of the Las Vegas event at Allegiant Stadium and highlight key championship clashes and rivalries.

Full confirmed matches for WrestleMania 42 include:

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (champion) vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women's Championship: Jade Cargill (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley

Women's World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (champion) vs. Liv Morgan

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a high‑profile attraction bout

Women's Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (champion) vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship: Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Trick Williams

Unsanctioned Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

In addition to these headliners, WWE has announced several other bouts and stipulations. A high‑stakes Intercontinental Championship ladder match featuring Penta defending his title against multiple challengers was confirmed on a recent episode of Raw. The match promises dramatic action as the title will be suspended above the ring in classic WrestleMania tradition.

The Women's Tag Team Championship is also set to be contested in a Fatal 4‑Way match, with champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defending against teams including Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, The Bella Twins, and The Irresistible Forces.

Event Setting and Where to Watch Wrestlemania 42

WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the second consecutive year the venue is hosting WWE's premier event. The two‑night format continues to allow WWE to showcase multiple high‑profile bouts and extended storytelling across both nights of action.

Fans in the United States will be able to watch WrestleMania live on ESPN, with the first hour of coverage on both nights airing on ESPN2 and ESPN, while international viewers can stream the event via Netflix in select regions.

Fan Reaction and Build to WrestleMania Weekend

The reaction to Cena's announced role as host has been mixed across social media and fan forums, with many expressing excitement at his return to the WWE Universe and others debating how his presence will influence the weekend's storylines. With WrestleMania still weeks away, anticipation continues to build as final match announcements and promotional events draw closer.

WrestleMania 42 promises to blend legendary appearances with marquee matchups and championship stakes, offering fans across the world a high‑profile sporting and entertainment spectacle in Las Vegas this April.