George R.R. Martin has written roughly 1,100 pages of The Winds of Winter but has not added to that tally since 2022, he confirmed in an interview published in January this year, leaving the long‑promised sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel stalled after 14 years of work. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 75‑year‑old author said he has 'around 1,100 manuscript pages finished' for the book that is supposed to follow A Dance with Dragons, yet still has an estimated 400 to 500 pages to go and no delivery date in sight.

The news came after a decade of creeping delays that have tested even the most loyal readers. The first three books in the series arrived at a steady clip: A Game of Thrones in 1996, A Clash of Kings in 1998 and A Storm of Swords in 2000. A two‑year wait between each instalment felt reasonable for a sprawling fantasy epic. Then the rhythm broke. A Feast for Crows did not appear until 2005, and its companion volume A Dance with Dragons followed only in 2011, by which time HBO's Game of Thrones was about to air and catapult Martin's world into a global phenomenon.

The author has been unusually candid over the years about how that slowdown began. As the cast of characters multiplied and their storylines threaded across Westeros and Essos, he found the narrative had grown too large for a single book. The fourth volume was split into two, with A Feast for Crows largely anchored in King's Landing, the Riverlands, Dorne, and the Iron Islands, and A Dance with Dragons handling the North and the eastern plotlines. What sounded like a neat editorial solution created a structural headache that Martin later dubbed the 'Meereenese Knot,' a tangle of timelines and character arcs centred on Daenerys Targaryen's storyline that he has said plagued him from 2005 until he finally solved it by introducing another point‑of‑view chapter.

By the time A Dance with Dragons finally reached shelves in 2011, the gaps between books had stretched to five and then six years, and the television adaptation was rapidly gaining on the text. Martin had already begun work on The Winds of Winter, lifting two chapters from the fifth book into the new one as early as 2010. Buoyed by that head start, he publicly floated 2014 as a possible completion date. When that slipped, he spoke hopefully of 2016 — the year the HBO series fully outran its source material.

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How The Winds of Winter Lost Its Momentum

For context, those early projections look almost quaint now. As Martin's fame grew, so did the demands on his time. Alongside writing The Winds of Winter, he took on an executive producer role on Game of Thrones, and became involved in spin‑off projects, convention appearances, and other work in the franchise. The wider the franchise spread, the less time he appeared to have for the one task readers cared about most.

There was a brief surge of optimism during the COVID-19 pandemic. On his blog, Martin described the enforced isolation as productive, suggesting he was spending long stretches at his old DOS machine pushing The Winds of Winter forward. In October 2022, during a Penguin Random House event, he said he was 'about three‑quarters of the way done' with the novel. In a separate appearance on Tooning Out the News, he put numbers on that claim, estimating that he had written around 1,100 to 1,200 pages and expected the finished manuscript to run to roughly 1,700 pages.

For a series famous for its door‑stopping length, the idea of a 1,700‑page manuscript did not sound outlandish. More striking was the sense that Martin finally had a clear view of the end. He told interviewers he had another 400 to 500 pages left. If that estimate is accurate, the figure has not budged since.

Fans noticed the silence first. Through 2023 and 2024, blog updates about The Winds of Winter dried up, replaced by posts on television projects, stage plans, and other side ventures. When Martin resurfaced in January this year to repeat the 1,100‑page figure to The Hollywood Reporter, many readers heard not reassurance but a confirmation that progress had stalled. Nothing in the publicly available record suggests he has produced new pages since late 2022, although Martin has not explicitly said the book is frozen. Until he does, any assumption about complete inactivity should be taken with a grain of salt.

Two Timelines For The Winds of Winter

For a book without a publication date, The Winds of Winter now comes with its own unofficial set of timelines. Using Martin's own numbers, the optimistic scenario is simple enough: if three‑quarters of the manuscript really is done, and if he were to prioritise the remaining 400 to 500 pages, fans could plausibly see the book within the next few years. Allow time for editing, production, and translation, and a release in the latter half of this decade does not look impossible on paper.

The realistic view is less forgiving. Martin continues to juggle multiple commitments, including work on at least two Game of Thrones spin‑offs and a planned stage play, as well as regular convention and media appearances. He has also spoken openly in the past about the psychological weight of wrestling such an enormous, much‑dissected story to a conclusion. Those factors together make it hard to imagine a clean year or two of uninterrupted writing time.

It is worth remembering just how far the series has already come. Since 1996, five mainline novels have been published: A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast for Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. Two more, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, remain listed as 'to be announced.' No one, including Martin himself, has put a firm date on either.