Megan Fox has no interest in getting back together with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, and is focused solely on raising their baby daughter, Saga Blade, according to a new report claiming the actress no longer trusts him after repeated betrayals in their relationship.

Megan Fox, 39, and Machine Gun Kelly, 35, ended their engagement in November 2024 after their rollercoaster romance played out across red carpets, social media and a string of high-profile appearances. The pair, who welcomed their daughter Saga Blade last March, had already been dogged by rumours of infidelity and explosive rows long before the split, with Fox reportedly discovering evidence of cheating on the rapper's phone. They appeared to call time on the romance for good shortly before the birth.

Megan Fox Sets Boundaries While MGK 'Can't Take a Hint'

A source quoted by The National Enquirer paints a picture of a couple who have managed to reach a fragile peace as co-parents, but nothing more. 'She simply can't trust him — he's betrayed her too many times,' the insider is reported as saying, adding that Fox is determined not to let that dynamic bleed into their child's upbringing.

The actress, best known for 'Transformers' and more recently the critical reappraisal of 'Jennifer's Body', is said to be deliberately distancing herself from the intense, highly public bond that once defined 'Meg and Colson,' as fans dubbed the pair. The same source insists she 'doesn't want that kind of chaos in her life, and she doesn't want to set that kind of toxic example for their daughter.'

None of these claims has been publicly confirmed by Fox or Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Without direct comment from either camp, the picture remains incomplete and should be treated with caution.

Read more Are Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Dating Again? MGK's 'Poisonous' Habits Could Cost Him A Future With Ex Are Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Dating Again? MGK's 'Poisonous' Habits Could Cost Him A Future With Ex

The Instagram Comment MGK 'Can't Take Back'

According to the report, Megan Fox is relatively satisfied with how the two are managing day-to-day parenting arrangements. The pair is described as 'great as co-parents' when the focus is squarely on Saga. Problems, the source suggests, surface whenever there is any hint of romance.

'It's when they add the other part that things spiral,' the source claims, arguing that MGK 'clearly hasn't let go of the idea that they could get back together.' He is said to be 'constantly dropping hints, trying to remind her of their history and telling her they belong together.'

Mgk comments on Megan Fox's recent viral post"stoned i have your phone number" pic.twitter.com/fGlVwlXll9 — Eva Lozano (@itsEvaLozano) March 4, 2026

On 3 March, Fox posted a series of shots from a photoshoot to Instagram, prompting MGK to leave a flirtatious comment: 'stoked i have your phone number.' Fans largely read it as playful and affectionate, another chapter in their long-running, headline-making saga.

According to the source, Fox did not. While social media users may see a grand romantic gesture, she reportedly views it as something closer to pressure. 'He put her through so much pain, she's not the least bit interested in going back there,' the source says, adding that she 'really doesn't appreciate feeling like she has to fend him off every time they see each other.'

mgk commented "Stoked we had a baby" on Megan Fox's new Instagram post. 🤭



ICYMI: About a week ago, mgk commented "Stoked I have your phone number" on Megan Fox's Instagram post. mgk also said that the pattern on the platform heels Megan Fox was wearing in the photos she posted… pic.twitter.com/DSFKRt3HLO — mgkmagic (@mgkmagic) March 11, 2026

Co-Parenting Focus as Megan Fox Draws a Line Under MGK Romance

The reported reset in Megan Fox's personal life is taking place against a broader family backdrop. Alongside baby Saga, she has three sons — Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9 — with her ex-husband, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor Brian Austin Green. Over the years, Fox has spoken publicly about navigating blended families and protecting her children from the harsher glare of celebrity culture, even as her relationships became tabloid fixtures.

mgk and Megan Fox's daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, has turned one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kDr9QFlbRA — mgkmagic (@mgkmagic) March 27, 2026

The source suggests that this protective instinct is driving her stance now. Fox 'only wants to spend time with him to create that sense of family for their daughter, but that is the only reason,' they say, framing the actress as someone intent on drawing a firm line between parenting and romance.

There is, allegedly, a clear ultimatum attached. 'He needs to accept that he's lost her and this is their new dynamic,' the source adds. 'If he doesn't, she's not going to see him at all anymore, and she'll send a nanny in her place.'

mgk on Megan Fox: "I wanna detract any of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan 'cause she really does all the work. I keep getting called like the music teacher." 😭

🎥 full vid: https://t.co/y2sDlK19p4#mgk #machinegunkelly #colsonbaker machine gun kelly pic.twitter.com/gxFKV9SLrQ — mgkmagic (@mgkmagic) August 7, 2025

So far, there has been no official confirmation of any new relationship for Megan Fox, nor any public acknowledgement from MGK that the door is closed. Until either speaks directly, much of what is being reported sits in the territory of sourced claims and unnamed insiders rather than hard fact, and should be taken with a grain of salt.