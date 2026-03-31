Nicole Daedone, the controversial founder of wellness company OneTaste, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison — bringing a dramatic end to a years-long case that transformed a once buzzy 'female empowerment' brand into a criminal prosecution centred on coercion and exploitation.

Daedone, whose teachings on 'orgasmic meditation' once drew attention from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, was convicted of running what prosecutors described as a forced labour scheme that targeted vulnerable women under the guise of healing and personal growth.

Daedone Started As A Wellness Guru

Daedone founded OneTaste in 2004 in San Francisco, positioning it as a company focused on sexual wellness and mindfulness. At the centre of its philosophy was 'orgasmic meditation,' or OM, which was a structured practice involving partnered stimulation framed as a path to emotional connection and empowerment.

The concept quickly gained traction in the 2010s, particularly as wellness culture expanded into more unconventional spaces. OneTaste grew into a multimillion-dollar business, hosting workshops, retreats, and training programs across major cities in the US and abroad.

By 2017, Daedone had sold the company for $12 million (approximately £9 million), cementing its place in the mainstream, at least temporarily.

Celebrity Backing Helped Fuel Its Rise

Part of OneTaste's visibility came from high-profile endorsements. Paltrow featured Daedone on her Goop platform, presenting OM as a form of female empowerment and exploration.

Reality star Khloé Kardashian also publicly praised Daedone's 2012 book Slow Sex, helping introduce the practice to a broader audience.

At the time, the company was often grouped with other boutique wellness movements, marketed as a mix of spirituality, self-help, and lifestyle optimisation.

What Were The Allegations Against Daedone?

That image began to unravel following a 2018 investigation that raised questions about the company's internal practices. Federal prosecutors later built a case alleging that, between 2006 and 2018, Daedone and former executive Rachel Cherwitz ran a coercive system that relied on psychological pressure, financial control, and manipulation.

According to court records, members — many of them young women seeking healing from past trauma — were pushed into taking on debt to pay for courses, working long hours with little or no pay, and, in some cases, engaging in sexual acts as part of their roles within the organisation.

Prosecutors argued that compliance was enforced through a mix of emotional dependency, isolation, and fear of losing community or financial stability.

The Trial And Sentencing

Daedone and Cherwitz were indicted in 2023 and stood trial in 2025 in federal court in Brooklyn. Over several weeks, multiple former members testified about their experiences inside OneTaste, describing what they said was a highly controlled environment.

A jury found both women guilty in June 2025 after less than two days of deliberation.

On 30 March 2026, a federal judge sentenced Daedone to nine years in prison — less than the 20 years sought by prosecutors but significantly more than the two years requested by her defence. She was also ordered to forfeit $12 million and pay restitution to victims.

In court, the judge described the harm as long-lasting, pointing to the emotional and financial impact on those involved.

Defence Arguments And Support

Daedone's legal team maintained that OneTaste was a legitimate business, comparing it to fitness or wellness companies built around niche practices. They denied any coercion, arguing that participants were consenting adults.

More than 200 supporters submitted letters to the court, including public figures like Van Jones and actor Richard Schiff, who described Daedone as a teacher focused on connection and personal growth.

Her attorneys have indicated plans to appeal the conviction.