A man once arrested for stalking pop star Billie Eilish was struck and killed by a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train in Westbury, New York, early on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, authorities confirmed.

The NY Post reported that Prenell Rousseau, 30, of Farmingdale, was said to be jogging 'on or near' active tracks at about 5.38 a.m. when a train collided with him. Law enforcement sources have characterised the incident as a tragic accident rather than foul play.

The news has revived memories of Rousseau's 2020 arrest, when he made repeated, uninvited appearances at Eilish's Los Angeles family home—behaviour the singer later described in court as 'erratic' and unsettling.

At the time, she and her family secured a three‑year restraining order against him after his repeated visits.

A Violent End on the Tracks

Officials say Rousseau was already on foot near the LIRR tracks at dawn when the train struck him. Long Island Rail Road services begin well before sunrise, and the Westbury line is one of the busiest commuter routes in the region.

Sources have indicated that Rousseau was jogging when the collision occurred, though they stopped short of confirming whether he intended to cross the tracks or was simply exercising near them. The death appeared to be accidental, according to accounts from investigators cited by Vice and other outlets.

Such incidents, while rare, are not unheard of along New York commuter rail lines where fences or barriers do not always completely deter people from walking on or near tracks. About 100 passengers aboard the affected train were transferred to another service to finish their morning commute.

There has been no official statement from the police ruling out other possibilities. But law enforcement sources emphasise that there was no indication of a deliberate act, such as suicide or intentional harm, at the time of reporting.

Officials have not released a full police report or toxicology results, and as of now, there is no evidence suggesting anything other than a tragic accident.

The 2020 Stalking Episodes and Eilish's Response

Rousseau first entered the public spotlight in May 2020, when he began appearing uninvited at Eilish's Los Angeles residence. Court documents from that period describe him ringing the doorbell, speaking to Eilish's father through a surveillance camera, and insisting he was at the right address—despite being told repeatedly he was not.

During one visit, he reportedly sat on the porch reading a book while engaging in a 'periodic monologue,' even after security was called.

Read more Rihanna Shooting Incident: Chilling Social Media Posts Reveal Suspect's Obsession With Popstar Rihanna Shooting Incident: Chilling Social Media Posts Reveal Suspect's Obsession With Popstar

In her 2020 filings, Eilish said his behaviour was frightening, particularly because it was unpredictable and he repeatedly touched door handles and bells without gloves or a face covering at the height of the COVID‑19 pandemic, heightening her family's concern for their safety. A Los Angeles County judge granted her a three‑year protection order, barring Rousseau from coming within 100 yards of her or her parents.

The order aimed to prevent further harassment and could have been extended had there been additional threats.

At the time of the 2020 case, Eilish and her legal team described the experience as deeply disturbing. The court records showed the family's fear but did not provide further detail on how Rousseau came to fixate on the singer. Sources reported that his Instagram contained unsettling posts about her during that period, reinforcing concerns about the intensity of his focus.

There have been no recent public incidents linking him to Eilish before his death.