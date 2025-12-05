Speculation is rife that Miley Cyrus still has emotional ties to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, following reports that the singer has kept intimate mementoes from her decade-long relationship.

Sources close to the artist suggest that the approaching fifth anniversary of their divorce has stirred old feelings, adding that Cyrus is 'the type of person who hates having things unsaid.' This has led to questions regarding the finality of her separation despite her current engagement to musician Maxx Morando.

Mementoes, Memories, and Maybe More

In a candid interview with a magazine, the singer admitted she still treasures certain relics from her time with Hemsworth.

'I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date,' she said. She also revealed holding onto letters and other keepsakes she described as a way to 'savour... beautiful moments' of her life.

Even though the two separated more than half a decade ago, and despite Cyrus now being with Morando, these admissions have stirred curiosity among fans about what the singer's heart might still hold.

From Breakup to Healing — But Is It Complete?

The split between Cyrus and Hemsworth was widely publicised. They married in December 2018, after a long on-and-off relationship that began after meeting on the set of their film. The divorce was finalised in early 2020.

At the time, Cyrus insisted their split was not about infidelity, tweeting: 'I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating... I love Liam and always will.'

She has since spoken about rebuilding her life, focusing on music and personal growth. In a recent interview, she reflected on how loss—including a tragic fire that destroyed her home—forced her to recreate a sense of stability and safety. The 2018 Woolsey Fire, which incinerated the couple's Malibu home, served as both a catalyst for their marriage and a harbinger of its collapse, adding a layer of shared trauma that complicates any attempt at a clean break.

Yet sources close to the singer say the divorce's fifth anniversary has unlocked old memories. The suggestion that Cyrus might want a face-to-face meeting for closure has fanned speculation that perhaps the emotional distance from her past isn't as final as once believed.

Fans and Fallout: What It Means for Her Public Image

If the rumour that Cyrus still harbours unresolved feelings is true, it could reshape how fans view her current relationship with Morando. It raises broader questions about healing, memory, and whether carrying remnants of the past can ever fully allow one to move on.

For many admirers, Cyrus's honesty about keeping past mementoes might seem like a tender acknowledgement of a significant chapter of her life — but to others, it risks undercutting the narrative of a fresh start.

Given how public her past was, any sign of lingering attachment rekindles interest, debate, and perhaps some empathy.

What We Know — And What Remains Rumour

At present, this theory rests heavily on rumours and insider claims, not public confirmation from Cyrus or Hemsworth. While she openly admitted to keeping personal items from their relationship, she has not said publicly that she wants to reconcile or confront her past again.

Her fans know that she once declared she would always love Liam but also insisted that their separation was a 'healthy decision' to move on from a life that no longer served her.

Until Cyrus herself addresses these recent rumblings, the story remains speculative — but given her candidness about memory and past pain, it's a narrative that resonates for many who understand how love and loss can linger long after things end.