Maxx Morando has stepped into the spotlight following news of his engagement to chart-topping, Grammy award-winning artist Miley Cyrus, after four years of dating. The pair's relationship blossomed from a simple blind date into a significant creative collaboration, culminating in their engagement, which has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

In an interview with British Vogue in 2023, Cyrus shared how their story began. 'We got put on a blind date,' she said. 'Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, "The worst that can happen is I leave."'

Their engagement was confirmed when they attended the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, where Cyrus was seen wearing a sparkling engagement ring. The moment was subtle yet powerful, symbolising not only their love but also their shared creative journey.

Maxx Morando: 10 Photos Highlighting Him

Maxx Morando, 27, was born on 16 November 1998 in Los Angeles, California. While Cyrus's name is already global, Morando has steadily built his career as a music producer, songwriter, and drummer, carving out his own identity in the industry.

He first gained public attention as the drummer for The Regrettes, a Los Angeles-based garage-pop and punk band, from 2015 to 2018. During this time, he honed his skills performing live, touring, and contributing to the band's recordings.

From The Regrettes to Liily

In 2018, Morando joined Liily, an indie rock band where he continues to perform as a drummer. His work with Liily has earned recognition within the alternative scene.

Passion on Display

Morando's Instagram is filled with posts highlighting the band, their tours, and musical projects. The account offers a glimpse into his dedication to music. Fans often describe him as 'lowkey' and private, with each post underscoring his passion.

Creative Triumphs

In 2024, Liily promoted their self-titled EP with posts captioned:

'OUR SELF TITLED EP IS FINALLY OUT, thank you to all who has listened to it so far! We spent months to years perfecting what we think is our best project to date...'

Red Carpet Romance

At the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere, Cyrus posted on Instagram: 'Baby, when we dream we dream as one. ❤️ #AvatarFireAndAsh.' The couple's rare public appearance confirmed their engagement and showcased their creative collaboration, as Cyrus contributed the song 'Dream As One' to the film's soundtrack.

Behind the Scenes

Liily shared some behind-the-scenes shots from their music video 'SWALLOW', with Morando pictured inside a car. There was also a picture of him behind the drum kit.

Miley's Support

On 3 December 2025, Miley posted a video of Maxx with a heart caption on her Instagram story, showing her pride and support as fiancée.

Career Beyond the Drum Kit

Morando's management, The Rebellion Mgmt, has also shared promotional photos, highlighting his career beyond the drum set.

Love and Music

From his early days with The Regrettes to his current role in Liily, Maxx Morando has steadily built a career defined by dedication, passion, and artistry. Beyond the stage and studio, his relationship with Miley Cyrus has brought him into the public eye, but his focus remains on music.