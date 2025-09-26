Miranda Cosgrove confirms an iCarly movie will be filmed next year to finally close the reboot's cliff-hanger.

Miranda Cosgrove, the actress who grew up as Nickelodeon's Carly Shay, told hosts this week that a feature-length conclusion to the 2021 reboot is now moving from hope to reality.

The announcement follows months of hints and interviews in which Cosgrove said writers and producers have been working on a script to resolve the abrupt finalé of the Paramount+ revival. Fans of the franchise can expect a cast reunion and a narrative focused on the unresolved family mystery that has nagged the series since its cancellation.

Official Confirmation From Recent Interviews

On 24 September 2025, Cosgrove appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and told Drew Barrymore: 'I'm excited, we're going to film a movie early next year', framing the project as a concrete next step rather than mere wishful thinking.

The studio's episode listing and the programme's social clips make clear the appearance was timed to promote Cosgrove's new film while also offering fans a substantive production update.

That statement was built on earlier, more cautious remarks Cosgrove made on The Talk when she admitted, 'So, I'm not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet, but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works'.

The line, recorded during a November 2024 interview, shows the idea has evolved from 'in discussion' to active development.

Script, Stakes and Key Characters

Cosgrove has been explicit about the story's aim: to wrap up the revival's cliff-hanger and answer long-running questions about Carly and Spencer's family. Media reports that a script is underway, and that the mother of Carly and Spencer, introduced but not fully revealed in the reboot's final season, will play a significant role in the film's plot.

That development suggests writers intend the movie to be both a fan service and a narrative capstone rather than a light nostalgia exercise.

Trade interviews conducted in the lead-up to the announcement underscore the creative intention. In a longer discussion, Cosgrove spoke about the responsibility of closing the arc for characters who have been on screen for nearly two decades, and about the emotional weight of writing a finale that honours both old and new viewers.

Reports frame the project as an attempt to balance closure with the tonal mix that made iCarly a generational touchstone.

Production Timeline and Distribution Questions

Cosgrove's comments indicate principal photography is planned for early 2026, placing the production on a fairly rapid timetable if the script phase is still active. The Drew Barrymore Show's official channels even hinted the movie could land on a streaming service — social clips from the programme suggested Netflix — but neither Cosgrove nor Netflix has issued an independent distribution confirmation at the time of writing.

Expectations among the fan community have centred on two things: closure and continuity. The revival's cancellation left narrative threads, most notably the identity and role of Carly and Spencer's mother, unresolved; Cosgrove's recent interviews clarified that those threads are intended to be addressed in the feature.

Industry observers also note logistical questions remain, chiefly around which original cast members will return and whether the absence of Jennette McCurdy, who has stepped away from acting, will be explicitly written into the story.