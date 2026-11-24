Nadeen Ayoub has revealed that she has been financing the Miss Palestine Organisation with her personal savings, explaining the time, resources and institutional backing needed to prepare a contestant for Miss Universe.

'I've currently been financing Miss Palestine myself. I've been using my savings mostly to help the organisation grow', Ayoub said in a video explaining why Palestine had no representative at this year's pageant.

She said preparation requires investment in training, fashion, make-up, public relations and media support, alongside sponsors and institutional backing.

Ayoub Says Pageant Preparation Needs Institutional Backing

Ayoub explained that national pageant organisations often receive support from governments, non-governmental organisations, corporations, sponsors and businesses. Such backing sustains teams and resources.

'When you're seeing a beauty queen on stage, you're not just seeing the Miss or the girl herself, you're seeing the representation of the organisation and all the work and all the partnerships and sponsors behind the work as well', she said.

Ayoub said she had been investing her own time and resources as awareness of international representation continued to grow. She said such support takes years to build and cannot be assembled shortly before an international competition for a contestant.

Why Palestine Had No Contestant at Miss Universe 2026

The Miss Palestine Organisation had planned a national competition to select a representative for Miss Universe 2026. It was open to Palestinian women aged 18 to 35, with a final planned in Jordan in October.

However, the competition did not take place, leaving Palestine without a delegate. Ayoub's comments explain the wider organisational and financial demands, but she did not identify a single reason the national contest failed to materialise.

The organisation's website is advertising registration for its 2026–2027 competition, with casting scheduled for 11 and 12 December in Amman. The programme is expected to include 16 participants, training workshops, mentorship and media exposure.

Ayoub Made History at Miss Universe 2025

Ayoub was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022 and represented the country at Miss Earth that year, finishing among the top five finalists. She had planned to compete at Miss Universe in 2023 but postponed her participation after the war in Gaza began.

She made her Miss Universe debut in Thailand in 2025, becoming the first Palestinian woman to compete and reaching the top 30. Her experience highlighted the challenges of representing Palestine without extensive agency support.

Miss Israel's Jerusalem Costume Draws Reaction

Palestine's absence drew further attention during Israel's national costume appearance. Danielle Yablonka, 25, wore a gold outfit featuring Jerusalem's Old City, olive trees and Jaffa oranges in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Designed by Jerusalem-born Jacob Meir, it included 'peace' in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

Some audience members booed as Yablonka appeared, while others applauded. She told The Times of Israel that she wanted the outfit to present Israel beyond the headlines.

Ayoub told The National that the imagery carried particular significance because Palestine had no delegate. 'Last year, I wore Jerusalem on my back as the first Palestinian woman to compete at Miss Universe. This year, Jerusalem appeared on Miss Israel's costume while Palestine had no delegate on that stage', she said.