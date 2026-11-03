Children's entertainer Ms Rachel is encouraging her millions of followers to put pressure on prominent celebrities and political figures to speak publicly about Gaza, launching a new campaign that has already drawn attention to some of the world's most recognisable names. The initiative, announced on November 2, asks supporters to choose the public figure they most want to see address the humanitarian crisis with names such as Taylor Swift, the Kardashian family and the Obamas among those suggested.

According to Ms Rachel, the person receiving the most likes will be approached first. The campaign is an organised online advocacy push rather than a call for in-person confrontation with celebrities or public figures.

Ms Rachel Wants Followers To Choose Who Speaks Out

Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, announced the initiative through Instagram, inviting followers to help decide which celebrity or leader should be encouraged to speak about Gaza.

'We will welcome everyone because we need to stop the genocide,' she said, explaining that the public figure receiving the most likes would be the first person approached.

The campaign encourages influential personalities to comment publicly about the situation in Gaza. Rather than simply asking her audience to share another awareness post, Accurso is attempting to direct their attention towards specific individuals with enormous platforms.

Taylor Swift, the Kardashians and former US President Barack Obama were among the names mentioned by supporters. The campaign also echoes the 2024 Blockout movement, which encouraged social media users to block celebrities they believed had failed to use their influence to address major humanitarian issues.

Previously Announced Celebrity Unfollowing Campaign

The latest initiative came just one day after Ms Rachel announced that she would unfollow celebrities and political leaders who had remained silent about Gaza. 'This week I'll be unfollowing every celebrity and leader who hasn't spoken out about the genocide in Gaza,' she wrote, encouraging her followers to do the same.

She explained that her position had become difficult to reconcile with her experiences meeting Palestinian children affected by the conflict. 'I can't meet precious children from Gaza who have lost their limbs, families and childhoods and support people who aren't moved enough by that to do something,' she said.

Ms Rachel has repeatedly used her platform to highlight the experiences of children in Gaza, including featuring Rahaf, a young girl who lost both legs following an Israeli airstrike.

Ms Rachel Has Already Challenged Major Celebrities

This is not the first time the children's educator has publicly challenged influential figures over their response to Palestine. In September, she announced that she would match rapper Macklemore's $1 million (£745,000) donation to Palestinian aid organisations. She also invited wealthy white celebrities to match the contribution and speak out about Gaza.

The donation followed controversy surrounding Macklemore's removal from Ed Sheeran's US tour after his public support for Palestine. Ms Rachel criticised the decision, arguing that artists should not face professional consequences for advocating for Palestinian civilians.

Her activism has attracted both support and criticism, particularly because of her popularity as a children's entertainer. Nevertheless, Ms Rachel has continued to use her audience to draw attention to humanitarian issues. Her latest campaign now turns that pressure towards celebrities and political leaders themselves, leaving followers to decide who should be asked to speak next.